India
Collected by Alex Samuel
Rashtrapati Bhawan, President's Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110004, India
As befits the presidential residence of the largest democracy in the world, the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex houses an inspiring collection of spaces, from the private residence and public ceremonial and performance halls to acres of gardens laid...
Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Cycle through the winding streets of Mehrauli, considered one of the seven ancient cities of Delhi. Not only a tour, this journey is an inspirational story. Your hosts are three former homeless children who became licensed guides to show travelers...
Rajpath, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Although the India Gate is grand in any light, the site transforms at dusk when locals gather for picnics and social gatherings. Often you will be asked to join an impromptu cricket match or to enjoy a slice of birthday cake, all with the iconic...
Metro Station, Westend Marg, Freedom Fighter Colony, Near, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India
Stimulate your senses at a 20-acre space designed to reconnect humanity with nature. The Garden of Five Senses offers modern art sculptures, herb gardens, bamboo courts, pools of water lilies, and a solar energy park. Smell the almost 200...
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels,...
Sri Aurobindo Marg, Laxmi Bai Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
Dilli Haat is an open-air market with 62 stalls that features both permanent and transitional vendors, allowing original items to be introduced regularly. The space, designed to resemble a traditional village market, was created to showcase...
Jama Masjid Rd, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque, was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the same emperor who built the iconic Taj Mahal for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Completed in 1656, the courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate 25,000...
Netaji Subhash Marg, Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Red Fort, located in New Delhi, is a treasure trove of cultural history. You can spend hours wandering among the various buildings, learning much about the history of India. Tucked away within the walls...
Ground Floor, Sadguru Sadan, Babulnath Rd, Babulnath, Chowpatty, Malabar Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India
If you're planning a trip to India, some of the first topics you'll most likely receive travel advice on are vaccinations, to drink only bottled water and what to eat and not eat. Most people may advise you to stay away from street food. After 2...
Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India
Amid the hustle and bustle of Mumbai awaits Chhota Kashmir, a park and garden that serves as a retreat from city life. The park’s lake is the one of the only places in Mumbai where you can take to the water in a rowboat or a paddleboat. Bring a...
Malad Creek, Maharashtra
Mangroves play a crucial, often underappreciated role in Mumbai. The trees and shrubs line parts of the city’s shorelines, trapping silt and protecting the land from erosion. While deforestation and construction have destroyed many of Mumbai’s...
Chapel Road, 301, Cecilia Villa, 62A, St Sebastian Colony, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
No trip to Mumbai (or Bombay, if you're a traditionalist) is complete without a trip to Bollywood. Dead set on involving ourselves in a flick, my friend and I rose early every morn, lingering around the streets of Colaba awaiting to be approached...
Mehrauli, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India
Delhi's Qutub Minar, at 72.5 meters or 238 feet tall, is the tallest tower in India. Built as an Islamic monument in the early 13th century of red sandstone and marble, the minar is not without controversy. Some believe the tower...
ITC Maurya, Sardar Patel Marg, Akhaura Block, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021, India
Global celebrities like Bill and Hillary Clinton and Bruce Springsteen have all been spotted at Bukhara. Ranked as one of New Delhi’s top (and priciest) restaurants since 1977, the legendary spot—now located at the ITC Maurya...
I have a special place in my heart for Punjabi by Nature. Maybe it is because I ate here during my first trip to India seven years ago. Maybe it is because the food is so incredible that I return each time I visit Delhi. Or perhaps it is because...
Devisinghpura, Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
Rising from a rocky hillside 11 kilometers (almost 7 miles) northeast of Jaipur, Amber's formidable fortress was financed with war booty when it was built by Maharaja Man Singh in 1592. More palace than fort, the magnificent edifice testifies to...
Hawa Mahal Rd, Badi Choupad, J.D.A. Market, Kanwar Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302002, India
One can only imagine the royal gossip exchanged behind the pink sandstone screen of Jaipur's Hawa Mahal when women of the royal household gathered on the upper floors of the five-story palace to watch street festivals below while they remained...
Gangori Bazaar, J.D.A. Market, Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302002, India
Janta Mantar, a Jaipur park for the space-and-time-inclined, was built in the early 1700s by the Maharaja Singh. The UNESCO World Heritage site, located in the old city, contains 20 large stone astronomical instruments designed...
Ground International Trade Tower, American Plaza, Lala Lajpat Rai Rd, Block “E, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110019, India
Let's be honest. It's so much fun to say the name of this restaurant. Inflections aside, Oh! Calcutta undeniably has the best Bengali food in Delhi. Oh! it's delicious! Their specialty is seafood, but definitely try the Koraishutir Dhokar Dalna...
