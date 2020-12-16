In touch with your inner child
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
I love amusement parks just as much as children do. When I travel to a destination I also look to see if there is one where I am. The rides and the cotton candy remind me of my childhood and I love feeling like a kid again.
Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6, Canada
What you see here is the most terrifying rollercoaster in the world. This thing is so big that one of Wonderland's original coasters runs beneath it—and is not even visible in this frame. The Leviathan, as it is called, is so large that it...
1 Olympic Dr, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
Luna Park is one of the most iconic features of Sydney. The amusement park was first constructed in 1935 and been through much tragedy over the years, including the 'ghost train fire' in 1979, that killed six children and one adult. It's worth a...
Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
A fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the...
368 Nagashimacho Urayasu, Kuwana, Mie 511-1135, Japan
It's a wonderful amusement park south of Nagoya, Japan with ten dollar coasters, a water park and an outlet mall. The Steel Dragon 2000 is the longest coaster in the world.
Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
A trip to Disneyland at Christmas Time is a holiday tradition in my family. You'll sure be feeling jolly and ready for the holiday after strolling through the Happiest Place on Earth. This amusement park does it right. They add the perfect touch...
100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033, USA
Amusement parks are often thought of as places for families with children running ram pet, hopped up on sugar and screaming wildly. But look between the cotton candy fingers and oversized sippy cups: there's a set of DINKs. And another. And...
Boulevard de Parc, 77700 Coupvray, France
Growing up I did not have access to anything like Disney so for a weekend I too was a kid again and love it :). I loved the rides and I really loved the parade. Both the kids and us were mesmerized by the colors and music. I recommend going during...
Rovaniemi, Finland
If you still believe in Santa, love freezing temperatures and want to reach the Arctic Circle, Rovaniemi is a must. If you like none of that go for the Lappish cuisine that will leave you speechless. A dinner at Nilli's will leave you longing...
Tarvantie 1, 96930 Rovaniemi, Finland
So many lifetime experiences await friends of Christmas in Santa Park: Elf School, Mrs Claus Gingerbread Kitchen, Santa’s Office, Four Seasons Sleigh Ride, Ice Princess Ice Gallery, Giant Snow Globe, Post Office and much more to see and do....
Drayton Manor Dr, Fazeley, Mile Oak, Tamworth B78 3TW, UK
My son has been a lifetime fan of Thomas the Tank and every year he asked to go. Well, this year his wish came through and he finally got to go. Thomas Land is part of the Drayton Manor, about 40 minutes drive from Birmingham. In order to get in...
Lilla Allmänna Gränd 9, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm's main amusement park offers enough hair-standing, lung-screaming, twisting and free-falling rides to keep you entertained for the whole day. Gröna Lund is definitely popular among both locals and visitors. It has over 30 rides and...
