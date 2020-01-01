In the Heart of Texas
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Texas is massive! There are several well-known cities: Dallas, Austin, Houston and more, each with their own distinct personalities, but always uniquely Texan.
Dallas may not have the hills of Austin or the coastline of Galveston, but locals get their fix of natural splendor at White Rock Lake. Developed in 1911 as a water source for the city, the man-made lake is now the focal point for a 1,015-acre...
Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX, USA
One of Dallas’s earliest neighborhoods, this formerly industrial area just east of downtown has a long history as an entertainment hub, from its days as a hotbed of blues and jazz clubs in the 1920s, to the 1980s, when local bands like the...
2440 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
Though Dallas’ public transportation network is expanding, it’s still tough to really enjoy the city without a car—which makes the W all the more appealing. Just a short stroll from the American Airlines Center, the hotel is the...
4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
Here are the rules for a good diner: Breakfast served all day and extra points are awarded for thick cut bacon and crispy hash browns. Busy waitresses who never get flustered are key—ideally she'll be calling customers "honey" and keeping their...
112 Academy Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A compound-like hideaway on a leafy street a block from trendy South Congress Avenue, Hotel Saint Cecilia is a retro-glam love letter to the 1960s and '70s rock music scene, named for the patron saint of music and poetry. But that doesn’t mean...
1209 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Hillside Farmacy is a farm-to-table restaurant in Austinbuilt around a pharmacy theme. While it may sound odd, the execution is brilliant, with incredible food and wonderfully eclectic design. The restaurant space was formerly the home of a 1920s...
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
There is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and...
16710 Ranch Rd 965, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, USA
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is truly a mystical place, filled with Native American folklore. The Tonkawa people who inhabited the area in the 16th century thought it was special because they thought they saw ghost fires flickering at the top...
915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Fresa's Chicken al Carbon is an Austin-owned restaurant serving charcoal-grilled, locally raised chickens, freshly prepared tortas, salads, sides, homemade ice creams, aguas frescas, and a selection of beer and wine. The...
Amarillo, TX, TX, USA
CATCH (Do): You may have heard of the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo Texas: the series of painted Cadillacs, rear up and situated in a line in the middle of a field. But you've probably never seen VW Beetle Ranch in Conway, Texas, just a short...
Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX, USA
The East Austin Studio Tour is held yearly, two weekends in November when local artist's open their studios and workshops to the public. It's a great way to uncover the neighborhood's concentrated talent and unlikely art scene. I came upon this...
10040 Espada Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214, USA
Mission Espada was the first mission set up in Texas, and dates to the mid 1700's. It remains an active parish today, and an interesting place to visit. Far from a relic, Espada allows visitors to experience its involvement with the local...
Festive Plaza in La Villita, a complex with shops run by local artisans, offers a more unique experience than the souvenir-selling El Mercado. Aside from shopping for authentic handmade goods, you can learn about its rich history. Self-guided...
18300 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, TX 78619, USA
I have dreams about the family style BBQ from the Salt Lick, it's that good. Located beneath the oak trees in a sprawling space in Driftwood, Texas, it is the perfect place to gather with friends and family and celebrate all things Texan. On the...
4123 Cedar Springs Rd #110, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
(note: Cedar Grove restaurant is formally known as Dish) Dish made a veritable splash upon entering Dallas' dining scene in 2009, and the fact that it's remained a culinary bright spot since is a testament to its fantastic reinventions. The...
