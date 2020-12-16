In Search of Dubai’s Other Side

The iconic skyscrapers that form a glittering skyline looming above the Arabian Gulf, with their gilded restaurants helmed by renowned chefs, over-the-top hotels, and high-end boutiques, is only one side of the magical, age-old emirate of Dubai. To experience the culture and history of Dubai requires a little more homework, but when you find yourself in the desert learning about falconry or enjoying traditional cuisine at a spot in Old Dubai, you’ll be glad you made the effort.