Collected by Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor
714 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
When people come to visit, I love taking them to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. While the ice cream is surely amazing, what I like most is telling the story behind Jeni's. To me it embodies the Columbus food scene's commitment to sourcing local and...
541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Pistacia Vera in historic German Village is the best from-scratch patisserie to pickup a gift. Always on the menu, their handcrafted macarons that are light as air and deliciously sweet. The pastries are made with light nut meringue and filled...
55 E College St #3, Oberlin, OH 44074, USA
Opened in spring 2010 by a couple of Oberlin College grads who decided to stick around, Slow Train Cafe was an instant success. After all, the idea of no decent coffee joint in a small college town is hard to wrap your mind around, especially when...
940 S Front St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Local and organic eateries are plentiful nowadays. This delicious hand-crafted pizza uses cheeses, flour, and veggies from local farmers to make a perfect pizza you won't want to stop eating.
13463 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118, USA
Melt Bar & Grilled is the sort of place you go when you want to spoil, stuff, and gorge yourself. Case in point - the monstrous behemoth you see before you. I'm not going to lie to you; this monstrosity was every bit as delicious as it looks. This...
7860 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43235, USA
The Hills Market, a locally owned specialty grocer, embraces "local" foods in a big way. Throughout the week they host pop-up eateries in their veranda seating area. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, you'll find Darista Cafe serving delicious...
1044 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
Bodega is a Short North staple that is a happy hour go-to and weekend brunch hot spot. With its 50 craft brews on draft and over 100 Belgian specialty import beers, it ranks highly among Columbus' beer enthusiasts. They also offer a selection of...
1801 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
Let's be clear, these waffles aren't light fluffy American style Belgian waffles. These Liege waffles are chewy, dense and covered with crunchy sugar. Hot off the grill with no toppings at all, they're a perfect snack and strawberries and whipped...
1101 W 1st Ave, Grandview Heights, OH 43212, USA
There is an art to making good coffee, and it starts with the best beans. Luck Bros' never lets me down when I'm looking to appreciate a good cappuccino. Plus the wonderful designs baristas make in to the foam always pick me up. Leaves (like the...
59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The North Market is Columbus' only public market that houses dozens of butchers, bakers, fishmongers, restaurateurs, and merchants. The market has been open since 1995 and hosts over a million visitors a year. On Saturdays from spring through fall...
1230 Courtland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
The local libation scene in Columbus has boomed over the past few years, so when visiting Columbus seek out these local beverages for a taste of the area. For a tasting and tour experience, visit Middle West Spirits. The two-year-old...
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106, USA
If you happen to find yourself in the somewhat swanky neighborhood of Cleveland Heights, be sure to swing by Luna Bakery on Fairmount Boulevard for a quick brunch. Made to order, they have crepes (both sweet and savory), panini, and salads. The...
1979 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113, USA
There's a lot to love about Cleveland, though I'll admit I was a little shocked that there could be at first. I mean, it's Cleveland, right? LeBron is gone, Drew Carrey doesn't hang out there anymore, and the Indians haven't been relevant since...
400 W Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Scioto Audubon Metro Park is a reclaimed and restored 120-acre oasis for both migrating birds and local residents in the heart of downtown Columbus. The park sits on the bank of the Scioto River and features hiking trails, bird watching, fishing,...
1722 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
Originally opened as a movie theater in 1923, Newport Music Hall is the oldest continually running venue in Columbus (some reports say America) and seats about 2,000 people. This venue has a long tradition of being the place where where rising...
748 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Located in the heart of historic German Village, the German Village Guest House elevates the traditional idea of a bed and breakfast. Where many old city neighborhoods filled with brick row houses and cobblestone streets have gone for kitsch as...
Ohio City, Cleveland, OH, USA
Dinner in the Dark is all about the element of surprise. Where in Cleveland they need to go is the only information guests will be allowed from when they buy their ticket to the moment they finally sit down and drape a napkin across their lap....
Short North Arts District, Columbus, OH, USA
Columbus' Short North District is more than just a great place to bar hop or get a delicious Sunday brunch—it's also chock full of art galleries. As a part of 200Columbus, the city's bicentennial celebration, the Short North now features many...
