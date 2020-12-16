In-N-Out of LA
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
The best spots to make the sprawling city of Los Angeles feel a bit smaller and the best excursions out of it for when it starts to feel a little too small.
225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402, USA
A small storefront in the charming Brentwood Country Mart is lit up late after the rest of the village has gone to sleep. Here at Sweet Rose Creamery, organic milk, eggs, cream, and sugar are transformed daily into the purest-tasting ice cream,...
Big Sur’s winding roads, plunging cliffs and canyon-spanning bridges may cause nausea but they provide some of the most striking scenery in the country. After miles of lush green forests and sapphire blue oceans, the palm trees and turquoise...
8818 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
It’s easy to miss the discreet sign for “Book Soup” after passing the more obvious marquees for Sunset Strip’s famous nightlife and entertainment destinations. This cozy, out-of-place bookshop feels endless as it lures you in and slows down time...
1697 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
The boutique beachfront Hotel Erwin is as much a destination to sleep as it is to socialize. With the best rooftop terrace in Venice, you can watch the sunset over the Pacific while sipping on one of their signature cocktails. The hallways are...
Mt Baldy, CA 91759, USA
Whether sunshine or snow, a day at Mt. Baldy is a thrilling adventure above the clouds. At 10,068 feet the trek to the summit along cliff-hugging trails gets your adrenaline pumping. The best route is to tackle the steep 4.5 mile climb up the Ski...
395 Santa Monica Pl #300, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
A shopping mall is probably the last place you’d look for a quality brunch, but Sonoma Wine Garden in the Santa Monica Place mall may be the best boozy brunch in Los Angeles. With ocean views and cozy cushioned seating, you are transported from...
801 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
When thinking of coffee shops in Los Angeles, Intelligentsia likely comes to mind. While they have the corners of creativity covered on opposite sides of town (Venice and Silverlake), Coffee Commissary, in the new 801 North complex on Fairfax...
507 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
There’s no better proof of LA’s dedication to healthy living than the consistent opening of new juiceries throughout the city. Colorful varieties of cold-pressed juice, cleanses, shots and shakes compete to call out their freshness, local...
115 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Before it was the sprawling metropolis at the beating heart of the entertainment industry, Los Angeles consisted of verdant acres of farmland, many home to fragrant orange groves. Farmer’s Daughter brings this oft-forgotten past into the present...
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
1359 W 107th St, Los Angeles, CA 90044, USA
The 1.7 mile hike up the grueling Hermit Gulch Trail overlooks the Avalon harbor cradled between the evergreen shrubbed hills. You can make out the wakes of boats coming and going like airplane contrails in the ocean but you wouldn't expect the...
1 Green Pleasure Pier, Avalon, CA 90704, USA
For the time it takes most Angelenos to commute to work, you can be ferried into the alternate reality of Catalina Island, a romantic escape far from the daily traffic jams and urban sprawl. The evergreen-shrubbed hills spotted with an artists...
Giant Rock, California 92285, USA
Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at...
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
The bustling Joan’s on Third gourmet marketplace is a staple of the Los Angeles lunch scene. It is a revolving door of characters for which L.A. is known: celebrities, aspiring actresses, power moms, and entertainment industry executives. However,...
6504 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Late at night the streets of Hollywood are lined with illegal grill carts perfectly positioned on the sidewalks outside of concert venues, clubs and bars. With your first step into the night air, your nostrils are immediately flooded with the...
863 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA
Palsaik Samgyupsal, which means, "Eight Colors of Pork," is a divine discovery for a bacon lover like myself. Seriously, what can be better than a restaurant that specializes in flavored bacon? You can't help but salivate as marinated slices of...
Huntington Beach, CA 92648, USA
The iconic Huntington Beach Pier with its red and aqua facade is one of the best places to view surfers catch waves in Southern California. The vantage point is really phenomenal as many of the largest waves break near or around the pier. Parking...
