Things to Do in Belgium with kids
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Visiting Belgium or any other country can be a challenge when you have kids but these activities are guaranteed to be kid-friendly and fun.
Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
A former Cistercian Abbey doesn't seem a likely place to find elephants, giraffes and cheetahs, but that's exactly where you'll find Pairi Daiza Zoo and Botanical Garden. This 55-hectare (140-acre) park is one of Wallonia‘s top attractions and...
Chemin du Meunier 26, 6941 Ozo, Belgium
I love cheese. I also love goats. So when I learned of a dairy goat farm just outside of Durbuy, Belgium, open to the public, I had to visit. The Ozo Goat Farm consists of around 200 happy Alpine goats. They produce delicious cheeses available to...
Koningin Astridplein 20-26, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
With its super-convenient location, right beside Antwerp's central train station, there's no excuse not to visit the Antwerp Zoo. The zoo is very well maintained despite its age (circa 1853) and city-centre location. The animal habitats are...
Rue de la Sablonnière 2, 5503 Dinant, Belgium
While fields of sheep, cattle and horses are common sights in rural Belgium, you may do a double-take while passing by L'Autrucherie du Pont d'Amour, near Dinant. Yes those giant birds are ostriches (and a few emus, rheas and cassowaries). The...
7070 Le Roeulx, Belgium
The little town of Le Roeulx, Belgium is known for this incredible structure. The boat lift was designed during the Canal du Centre's modernisation program in order to replace a system of two locks and four 16-metre lifts dating from 1888 to 1919....
Oostduinkerke, 8670 Koksijde, Belgium
Visit any good seafood restaurant in Belgium, and you'll see gray shrimp on the menu. In fact, you may even be offered a bowl of these small, sweet delicacies to nibble while you decide on your main course. These days, the majority of the gray...
Sint-Katelijneplein, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
The most interesting part of Brussels' Christmas Market is in St Catherine's Square, where there are not only food and drink stalls, as well as those to buy gifts, but also a chance to go ice skating and ride a very big Ferris wheel. The square is...
Rue du Château 30, 7021 Mons, Belgium
We had heard about this charming little castle in Le Havre and went to check it out and on that day there was a big Civil War reenactment right next to the castle. We could not believe our eyes and tried getting some info but nobody spoke English...
Mons, 7000 Mons, Belgium
It's cold and miserable but how can one say no to this? It's happening this weekend, 23-24 March in Grand Place of Mons. Go there only if you are not on a diet because you will want to try EVERYTHING :)
Avenue du Football 1, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Located at the foot of the Atomium, Mini Europe is the only park where you can have a tour around Europe in a few short hours. A truly unique voyage ! Stroll amid the typical ambiance of the most beautiful towns of the Old Continent.
Basse Commène, 6940 Durbuy, Belgium
Unique in Belgium! This collection of labyrinths has a surface that equals 22 football fields with secret corridors and small alleys. Visitors listen to the stories of the wonderful characters they encounter on their way to find the correct route...
Route du Lion 1815, 1420 Braine-l'Alleud, Belgium
Contrary to popular belief, the Battle of Waterloo took place in Belgium and not in England. The battle took place back on June 18th, 1815 and if most don't know who won, they at least know who lost. Every year the battle is celebrated but on...
Square de l'Atomium, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
I wasn't sure what to think when I first saw a picture of the Atomium in a Belgium guidebook, but it turned out to be one of the coolest kitschy tourist attractions I've ever visited. The Atomium was built for the World's Fair hosted by Brussels...
7070 Le Rœulx, Belgium
In spring, lots of forests in Belgium get covered in bluebells. You can see them in different places as you drive on the highway. This particular spot is in Le Roeulx and I think it's even better that the more famous one in Halle. It is right by a...
Rue du Château, 6830 Bouillon, Belgium
Château de Bouillon is a medieval castle in the town of Bouillon in the province of Luxembourg, Belgium. The château is situated on a rocky spur of land within a sharp bend of the Semois River. In 1082, Bouillon Castle was inherited by Godfrey of...
Blankenberge, Belgium
On a hot day, Belgian beaches are full. The sand is fine and clean, the water is somewhat warm, and there are plenty of activities besides beach games. There are go-karts set up for kids with an actual track. It's a lot of fun for kids for 3...
Blankenberge, Belgium
No summer passes without sand sculptures! And this year there is so much more to enjoy: posing next to Lady Gaga, footballing with David Beckham, sharing a frame with the Mona Lisa, giving a speech with Albert Einstein, stepping on board the...
Tournai, 7500 Tournai, Belgium
We took the kids here today. We spent some time looking at all the animals on display. Although it's pretty small there are allot of animals on display. A large number of mammals, birds and marine animals are behind glass compartments all along...
7070 Le Roeulx, Belgium
This year, Le Roeulx hosted the 50th International Rose Competition titled "Roses Nouvelles du Le Roeulx" . This competition takes place every year in this town, in the beginning of September. I took my son and went there. It was our mother-son...
Bondgenotenlaan 108, 3000 Leuven, Belgium
Paying a wee visit to the Bittersweet Chocolatier, while visiting Leuven, is a must! Chocolate is everywhere in Belgium but chocolate with a twist is more difficult to find. The chocolate masters at Bittersweet are doing just that, giving...
Waterloo, Belgium
The reenactment takes place every year in Waterloo. This year it was in June and I could tell by the complexity of it all that it's a big thing in Belgium and people are really committed to portray a realistic picture of the real Battle of...
8400 Ostend, Belgium
One of the main reason we go to Oostende is so that the kids, and us, can ride the cars and bicycles they have available for rent on the boardwalk. A lot of places offer them, and the variety of vehicles is pretty large. You can rent electric or...
Bruges, Belgium
Mini ice sculpted Bruges at the The Snow & Ice Sculpture Festival Bruges 2013, Belgium. It's -6C inside and all worth it. It looks to me like the exhibit is a tad larger than in past years. The main theme this year is Disney's Frozen but my...
