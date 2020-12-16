In and around Irving, TX
Collected by Farah Fleurima , AFAR Local Expert
Things to eat, drink, see and do when you're in the vicinity of DFW Airport.
Save Place
8600 N MacArthur Blvd #142, Irving, TX 75063, USA
ZENse's focus on culinary authenticity puts it on par with some of Dallas' best Thai restaurants. Dishes like fried sweet potatoes, larb gai and pad kee mow will send Thai cuisine lovers' taste buds swooning. Adventurous diners should direct their...
Save Place
2000 E Shady Grove Rd, Irving, TX 75063, USA
Join Twin Wells' eClub to score a free round of golf at the lush, 6,600-yard course surrounded by forest. It truly feels like a getaway from the bustle of the city at this par-72 facility that also features a clubhouse, pro shop, and snack bar.
Save Place
411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
When President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas in November 1963, the world was introduced to the Texas School Book Depository building, which became the primary crime scene for the assassination. It was from a sixth-floor window in this brick...
Save Place
3977 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX 75038, USA
This spot specializes in the Latin American filled pastries called empanadas, in varieties both savory and sweet. Fillings range from the traditional criolla (a mix of ground beef, onions and raisins) and sweet guava and cheese to local favorites...
Save Place
2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Named for Dallas-based billionaire entrepreneur (and sometime politician) Ross Perot and his wife, Marjorie, this engaging center is actually split into two campuses: one on the grounds of Fair Park in East Dallas, and the other in Victory Park,...
Save Place
199 Red River Trail, Irving, TX 75063, USA
The city's water park features shaded spots for lounging, lap pools for practicing your breaststroke and a zero-depth-entry pool for the young 'uns. Let's not forget the centerpiece of any water park worth its salt: the waterslides! Cimarron...
Save Place
391 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Pedal your way along lovely Lake Carolyn on a speedy two-wheeled transport with the wind in your hair, courtesy of The Bike Shop. The store rents bicycles out by the hour and is conveniently located near the scenic Mandalay trails in the heart of...
Save Place
1420 Plaza Pl, Southlake, TX 76092, USA
A longtime go-to for seafood and steaks in Dallas, Truluck's brings the same attention to culinary craft to Southlake. A favorite especially among romantics and business diners alike, the restaurant serves up its famous crab cakes, filet mignon...
Save Place
1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, TX 75038, USA
With one of the hottest bar scenes in Irving, Cool River is a must-hit spot to not only wet your whistle, but mingle with the best of them. Live music pulsates while guests sip and nosh and play billiards, and the vibe here is open, friendly and...
Save Place
1010 S Pearl Expy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
The lines are long (expect to wait at least an hour) at this young barbecue joint tucked inside the Dallas Farmers' Market—but the tender, perfectly smoked meats are worth the wait says Daniel Vaugh, barbecue editor of Texas Monthly. "They have...
Save Place
301 E Las Colinas Blvd #301, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Meals are meant for spectacle at this venerable Japanese dining establishment. Accentuated by sleek, modern decor, Jinbeh fascinates with a menu brimming with classics, such as fresh sushi, tempura, hot pots, and its signature hibachi entrees....
Save Place
525 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Brunch, dine, drink—what can't you do at Sfuzzi? With its popular pizza, signature frozen drink (the Sfuzzi) and a bubbly atmosphere centered at the bar, this offshoot of the revitalized Dallas original makes for fantastic dining, drinking, and...
Save Place
975 W John Carpenter Fwy #109A, Irving, TX 75039, USA
The popular local yoga chain is known and loved for its menu of signature classes, all tied to the elements of the earth. Challenge yourself with a Fire class, led in a 98-degree room; meld yoga and Pilates moves in the Wood course; or build on...
Save Place
3000 Meadowmere Ln, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
Learn to kayak on Lake Grapevine with friendly certified instructors who will share their love of the sport. Classes range from basic skills courses to how to perfect one of those sweet-looking kayak rolls that plunge you into the water! New on...
Save Place
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
In the mood for an outdoor yoga session, concert, or movie, a scenic run, or just some time with nature in the midst of the urban sprawl? Head to this 5.2-acre green space, which hangs like a deck over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway, between...
Save Place
322 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
Looking for wines that are bewildering, restorative, libidinous, or even virile? Aren't we all? These are just a few of the eye-catching categories with which Into the Glass classifies their tremendous selection of vino. With a sweet and romantic...
Save Place
5003 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034, USA
With an emphasis on Mediterranean-inspired fare and boasting an approachably elegant feel, NEXT has become a favorite of local diners. A glance at the menu reveals thoughful, chef-crafted flatbreads, soups, salads and full entrees, all at...
Save Place
203 E Worth St Suite 100, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
Remember your high school art class, where you got to express your inner feelings and dreams through the medium of acrylic paint? Well, imagine that experience paired with a smooth little chardonnay or a heady pinot noir (not you, current high...
Save Place
6609 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
When you're looking for that "it factor" dress for that hot party or special date, Bittano has you covered. With two stories of cute, casual dresses, separates, shoes and accessories, you'll have a ton of options to pore over. The friendly,...
Save Place
3051 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX 75062, USA
With 22 acres of space, this Irving city park has some great ways to rev up your heart rate. Half-courts host endless basketball games (horse, anyone?), and sand volleyball courts provide the ideal setting for matches between groups of friends—...
Save Place
6827 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
Piermarini set prim and traditional Snider Plaza ablaze with its arrival last year, bringing classy-casual apparel with a modern edge. Men and women can expect to find an eclectic mix of structured forms and airy silhouettes in of-the-moment...
Save Place
3699 McKinney Ave #501, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
When the social-scene divas of Dallas need a perfect top for their sizzling-hot pair of designer jeans, or a fantastic dress for a club night out, Flirt Boutique is a popular place to pop into. The store's colorful array of separates and frocks...
Save Place
1615 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
While Dallas has never lacked for luxury shopping options—throw a Jimmy Choo stiletto and you’ll hit a designer boutique or upscale department store here—4510’s concept-store format, featuring a well-curated selection of fashion and design pieces...
Save Place
357 West Fork, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Ever wanted to sail in a gondola without needing a stamp in your passport? This sailing service has you covered, with luxurious rides in open-air boats made for two, or covered shuttles suitable for a handful of riders. Gondoliers row you around...
Save Place
3601 Regent Blvd, Irving, TX 75063, USA
The pies at this Zagat-rated establishment are made with straight-from-Italy authenticity in mind. Pizzas are fired to crisp-crust perfection in a 900-degree brick oven and hand-tossed with flour imported from a mill in Italy. Throw in a sauce...
Save Place
2201 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092, USA
Put on some comfy clothes and get your bounce on solo or with friends and family at this trampoline palace. And lest you think trampolines are for kids only, chew on this: Urban Air features dodgeball matches, and even cardio classes on the...
Save Place
D, International Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75261, USA
If you're lucky enough to be landing or leaving Dallas through DFW Airport's snazzy Terminal D, claim a seat at this offshoot of Fort Worth's cowboy-chic cuisine haven. It's miles above airport food—Reata Grill's menu immerses you in bold and...
Save Place
401 Cimarron Trail # 150, Irving, TX 75063, USA
Drink in the friendly vibe and airy atmosphere at this coffee shop that serves up a tasty array of caffeinated drinks as well as sandwiches and pastries. Dig in to a masala veggie burger inside while roaming the Web with free wifi, or sip on all...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25