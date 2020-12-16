Important Places from a Trip Around the World
Collected by Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert
One of the most important trips I've veer taken was a honeymoon that spanned 10 months across 15 countries. There were a slew of places that really shaped me into the independent traveler I have become. This collection shares some those key places.
North Island, New Zealand
There's no other day hike in all of New Zealand that is as diverse as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. The terrain is so unique, the location was used to portray "Mt Doom" in the Lord of the Rings films. The nearly 20 kilometer trail winds into high...
Pemenang, North Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
A Beautiful sunset from the Jeeva Klui resort on Lombok. A view over the infiniti pool out to the Lombok Straight towards Bali.
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
Everest Base Camp Trail, Khumjung 56000, Nepal
Coming upon this sign which stood in front of this view was a chilling moment. It was the moment I realized where I was, as I trudged along the trail to Everest Base Camp. There's nothing better than the feeling of being surrounded on all sides by...
Hatta - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Normally when you think of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, you think of skyscrapers, man-made islands, souqs, and lots of sand. It was unexpected to find ferocious looking mountains tucked inside the Arabian peninsula just a little inland from...
Taking one of the boat trips from Milos' main port town Adamas out to Kleftiko is a must do when visiting the island. Though rough seas could make the boat ride less than ideal, the clarity and beauty of the water and the uniqueness of the rock...
Dingboche 56000, Nepal
On the trail to Everest Base Camp, it's commonplace to find an impressive mountain view. I took it for granted on the road even though I stopped frequently to gawk and stare. Looking back through my high altitude photos from my trek to Everest...
Baidam, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
After spending time in the numbing chaos of Kathmandu and trekking the arduous trail up to Everest Base Camp, Pokhara felt like a tropical island. Cows and water buffalo roamed the streets, the traffic was only minimal. The road was actually flat,...
35/1 Charm-naan Satit Rd, Tambon Chong Kham, Amphoe Mueang Mae Hong Son, Chang Wat Mae Hong Son 58000, Thailand
I woke up one morning in Mae Hong Son to a thick morning fog. I'm no stranger to fog as I grew up outside San Francisco, but fog in a foreign place always feels different. It somehow shrouds an already mysterious place in even more mystery. I...
Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
