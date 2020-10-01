The Perfect Week in Los Cabos

A week in and around Los Cabos provides the perfect amount of time for both extreme adventure and extreme relaxation. You'll experience magical towns and places like Flora Farms, water sports, art galleries, and beaches beaches beaches. Take day trips to go whale watching on the Sea of Cortez. Spend nights out dining on fresh local seafood and listening to live music. So, off you go: Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, the corridor, and the rest of the Baja California Peninsula is waiting for you.