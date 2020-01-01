The Perfect Weekend in Abu Dhabi
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Modern-day Abu Dhabi may be young but spending a weekend there makes it clear that the city is as rich in experiences as it is in wealth. Speaking of opulence, Ferrari World awaits. Then take in the elegance of one of the largest mosques in the world, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Get in some outdoor adventures on Yas Island. And get wowed at the amazing predators in the care of Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital. Just want to stroll, see things, and grab a meal? The Corniche is your place. When it all gets too hot for you? Off to the mall. Make that, malls. So many great malls. And, of course, end each day with a cocktails while looking out over the Persian Gulf.
Save Place
No matter where you are staying in the UAE, you can't leave without visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque, the third-largest in the world, is the final resting place of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's founder. Even on the...
Save Place
Yas Marina, Yas Island - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
For a memorable excursion, take a seaplane tour with Seawings. The 30-minute aerial tour takes off from the water and leads to panoramic vistas. You'll see the city, mangrove forests, and shoreline. Planes can accommodate up to 9 people so it's a...
Save Place
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Delighted to walk through museums where one can touch and feel the displays, I explored the art, history, and culture of the United Arab Emirates and neighboring Arabian Peninsula. The ancient history of settlements in the UAE’s corner of the...
Save Place
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
While the United Arab Emirates is young, the region's rich heritage is timeless. Warehouse421 is an Abu Dhabi space like no other—it serves as a cultural center, museum, art gallery, and creative-community hub for regional artists who put together...
Save Place
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
With a dynamic group of artists from the UAE and overseas, the Art Hub provides artists with a residency program and also encourages Emirati artists to participate in similar programs overseas. Set amongst the sand dunes on the edge of the Empty...
Save Place
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The design of Ferrari World corresponds with my inclination that architecture should be inspirational from all angles. From the air, the structure is distinctly Ferrari red and undeniably represents the sleek brand. From the ground, its curves...
Save Place
Eastern Mangroves Marina ("EMM") launch point Eastern Mangroves Promenade - Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Water sports abound in Abu Dhabi, especially in its many inland tributaries. One of the more popular kayaking spots is the Mangrove National Park, which emerges in a tangle of roots from the Khor al-Baghal Bay, southeast of Al-Reem Island....
Save Place
Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara - Sir Bani Yas - United Arab Emirates
If you want to take to the sea when in Abu Dhabi, hire a boat to ferry you to Sir Bani Yas Island. Anantara operates three resorts on Sir Bani Yas, and any one of them can arrange for a wildlife drive around the 34-square-mile nature reserve that...
Save Place
Sheraton Hotel & Resort - Corniche Rd E - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Lebanese food is ubiquitous in Abu Dhabi, but Almayass restaurant at the Sheraton on the Corniche combines Lebanese classics on the menu with an array of Armenian dishes that pair perfectly. If you try one dish on their impressive list of hot...
Save Place
Al Muneera - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Starting out as one of the United Arab Emirates' first food trucks, Meylas is no longer so much about grabbing a quick bite of local culture on the go, as it is about experiencing the traditional flavours in a small cafe decorated like a "canteen"...
Save Place
Darratul Miyah, Khalidiyah - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
With efficient delivery and delicious Lebanese, I have had plenty of Saj Way's chicken sandwiches and fattouch salads. Each meal comes served fresh and full of flavors—some I've never tasted together before. This fattouch has lettuce, radish,...
Save Place
The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
Don’t visit Abu Dhabi without attending at least one extravagant Friday brunch. The buffets in Abu Dhabi hotels make those in Las Vegas look like New York City hot-dog carts. The Oléa brunch at the St. Regis on Saadiyat Island is an expansive...
Save Place
Unnamed Road - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
If you have the enviable opportunity to drive out into the Western District (a part of the Arabian Peninsula's famed Empty Quarter) ofAbu Dhabi, your dining choices will be few. But one of those choices may very well be at Anantara’s Qasr al-Sarab...
Save Place
Corniche Rd W - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The concept behind Vasco’s menu is to serve food that tastefullly maps the route of the explorer Vasco de Gama. Flavors from Spain, around Africa, and India round out the menu. Though appearing fairly simple, the flavors are full and thoughtful....
Save Place
Oryx Hotel Corniche Road - شارع زايد الأول - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
As a city with many Western expats, Abu Dhabi features restaurants that offer a retreat to the familiar. Sometimes another kebab, another bowl of hummus, or another ball of kibbe won’t do the trick—and that's when you turn to a pint of Guinness...
Save Place
Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi did not miss out on the speakeasy trend, and while the name of the Hidden Bar is a bit on the nose, it’s a perfect cocktail destination before dinner on Al-Maryah Island—as well as a great dim-sum spot in its own right. Tucked away...
Save Place
CORNICHE ROAD ST REGIS HOTEL, NATION RIVIERA BEACH CLUB - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The St. Regis Hotel has several lovely restaurants along the waterfront at its Corniche location in Nation Towers. Asia de Cuba dances to its own beat with refined elegance coupled with a lively beach beat that invites anyone in off the street to...
Save Place
These shops in and of themselves are a treasure trove of crafts from the region, but if you venture out to their warehouse, at Mina Zayed (also called the Zayed Port), you’ll find furniture, mirrors and heaps of rugs, from intricate wool kilims to...
Save Place
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Visiting a shopping mall isn't always on my travel list, however the Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi is a uniquely entertaining experience. Opened in 2001 near the Corniche Road, they have nearly everything. In addition to luxury labels you can find some...
Save Place
With a bit more Arabian flare than a typical shopping mall—and a design that comes from the regional souk architecture, the WTC Souk (or Central Market) is a replacement to an outdoor souk that stood in the same place until a fire destroyed it in...
Save Place
Etihad Towers,West Corniche, - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
From the impressive three-story lobby to the box of chocolate-covered dates that turns up in your room at check-in, an air of refined elegance pervades Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, the 382-room hotel set in one of five slender blue towers on the...
Save Place
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Sir Bani Yas is a desert island five miles off the city’s Arabian Gulf coast with some curious residents, namely cheetahs, ostriches, and giraffes, among others. Three distinct properties allow visitors to make the most of the rustic...
Save Place
1 Qasr Al Sarab Road - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
You will never feel more like a character in Lawrence of Arabia than by travelling to the Empty Quarter, the Rub'Al Khali desert. This desert area may represent what most visitors assume they will see when visiting Abu Dhabi, but it's surprisingly...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever