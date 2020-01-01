The Perfect Weekend in Abu Dhabi

Modern-day Abu Dhabi may be young but spending a weekend there makes it clear that the city is as rich in experiences as it is in wealth. Speaking of opulence, Ferrari World awaits. Then take in the elegance of one of the largest mosques in the world, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Get in some outdoor adventures on Yas Island. And get wowed at the amazing predators in the care of Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital. Just want to stroll, see things, and grab a meal? The Corniche is your place. When it all gets too hot for you? Off to the mall. Make that, malls. So many great malls. And, of course, end each day with a cocktails while looking out over the Persian Gulf.