If I Were in Seattle Today...
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
If I were in Seattle today I'd start early with a tour of Pike Place Market, wander the city while snacking on local bites, catch a show, and discover what lies in between. While there are countless ways to experience this iconic city, the particular Highlights are fueling my wanderlust and inspiring plans for my next trip.
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
1215 4th Ave #100, Seattle, WA 98161, USA
Although the joke about there being a Starbucks on every Seattle street corner has some truth to it, it is possible to find independent coffee shops downtown, and Café Migliori is one that devotees swear by. They serve their own freshly roasted...
1503 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Have a fresh crumpet on a brisk morning—you'll learn that their reputation as 'dainty' fare is completely unjustified. In Seattle, "The Crumpet Shop" has been a family-run institution in Pike Place Market for more than three decades. Get some tea...
1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Rachel’s Ginger Beer is a local favorite, brewing up slightly spicy, not-too-sweet (nonalcoholic) ginger beer, in their original recipe as well as seasonal varietals such as strawberry rhubarb, Asian pear, carrot beet, and raspberry. RGB is...
411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Angela Rosen owns this chic and very feminine spa, dedicated to making you feel and look good. Sound simple? Yes, but how many "day spas" purport to provide this and when you arrive, the person at the desk is too busy on the phone, doesn't even...
1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
Pioneer Square, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
One of Seattle's most postcard-friendly areas, Pioneer Square is a beautiful, historical neighborhood with plenty to do. The galleries come alive for First Thursday art walks, not to mention the delicious lunch spots, quirky boutiques, and vibrant...
411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Oyster lovers will be spoiled for choice at Shuckers, where the seasonal oyster menu can be prepared nine different ways: Olympic, casino, Northwest oyster bennies, smoked citrus BBQ, Rockefeller, parmesan, house-smoked, pan-fried, and Provencal....
95 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
The Steelhead Diner was recommended to us by Charles Finkel, the owner of the Pike Pub and Brewery. He had a good reason for liking the place—one of the best dishes on their menu is fresh fish fried in Pike ale batter, and after eating it we were...
1308 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
The 5th Avenue Theatre began as a vaudeville stage in 1924 and evolved over the decades into a movie palace. When the original theater closed down in 1978, a group of local businesses formed the non-profit 5th Avenue Theatre Association and raised...
614 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
The Underground Tour is one of Seattle's most iconic attractions and a definite must-do for visitors. Sure, the tour guides tell corny jokes, but the history really is fascinating: in the late 1800s, after a devastating fire and chronic flooding...
