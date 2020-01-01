Where are you going?
Ideas For Seattle Trip

Collected by Katie Mills
Save Place

Space Needle

400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Far and away Seattle's most iconic structure, this U.F.O saucer on a stick is an Atomic Age baby—it only dates back to the 1962 World's Fair. A 41-second elevator still whisks guests to the observation deck, which really ladles on the...
More Details >
Save Place

Burke Museum

4300 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
"Dzunuk'wa" is a totem figure from coastal British Columbia -- one of the Pacific NW Native (or "first nations") artifacts in front of Seattle's Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture. The ubiquity of modern social networking colors our view...
More Details >
Save Place

Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture

4300 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
After visiting the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, relax for a bit in the downstairs café. The walls are French, literally—paneling and paintings from an 18th-century château on permanent loan to the museum. The affordable European...
More Details >
Save Place

Suzzallo & Allen Libraries

4000 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98195, USA
When visiting Seattle, make sure to stop by the University of Washington—one of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States. Cherry trees, lakeshore, and views of glaciated Mt. Rainier surround a cluster of Neo-Gothic buildings. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Kerry Park

211 W Highland Dr, Seattle, WA 98119, USA
Kerry Park is a sliver of lawn halfway up the hill leading into the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. The park is noted for its excellent view over the city, featuring the famous Space Needle in the foreground. Walk into any shop in town and...
More Details >
Save Place

Phnom Penh Noodle House

913 S Jackson St suite A, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
With one of the largest Cambodian communities outside of Southeast Asia, the Seattle area is an ideal place to be introduced to Khmer cuisine. Twenty five years ago, the family-run Phnom Penh Noodle House in the Chinatown/International District...
More Details >
Save Place

Rumba

1112 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This haven for rum lovers is one of Capitol Hill's newest craft-cocktail bars. Step inside and admire the floor-to-ceiling shelves packed full of books and nautical curios, along with plenty of cribbage and domino sets for customers to use. Sit at...
More Details >
Save Place

Puget Sound

1011 Western Ave # 500, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
From the skyscrapers of downtown Seattle, you look out over Puget Sound. Beyond this arm of the sea, the snowcapped Olympic Mountains beckon. Few cities are as easy to escape from as Seattle. Get to the downtown ferry terminal, and you'll be on...
More Details >
Save Place

Post Alley Gum Wall

1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
More Details >
Save Place

Ballard

Ballard, Seattle, WA, USA
Whether as a visitor or a resident, the Ballard neighborhood in Northwest Seattle is a one-stop-shop for those who love to eat. One can easily walk a only few short blocks within the “downtown” Ballard core to find most anything your stomach...
More Details >
Save Place

Pike Place Market

85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
More Details >

