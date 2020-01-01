Ideas for a Swiss vacation
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Piz Gloria, 3825 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
From the Lauterbrunnen Valley south of Interlaken, you can take a series of cable cars up to the peak of the Schilthorn, across from the Jungfrau massif in the Bernese Alps. Silent, effortless, costly, and worth every Swiss Franc, you float up...
Gimmelwald, 3826 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Gimmelwald is a tiny farm community in the mountains above the Lauterbrunnen Valley. Hiking from here begins on nearly vertical trails along grassy pastureland. I've never hiked in a more beautiful place than this, where the view across the narrow...
Hiking down the Schilthorn may be hard on your toes, but it's a high-altitude feast for the rest of your senses...From the Lauterbrunnen valley south of Interlaken, you can take a cable-car up to the summit and then hike down to Mürren, across...
Gandria, Lugano, Switzerland
Behold Gandria! When my Airbnb host first suggested I visit Gandria I was a little unsure, mostly because of it's name. But boy was she right, this little village navigable exclusively by foot was so picturesque and quiet. Situated on a hill just...
Limmat, Switzerland
A cold sunny day in Zurich means a perfect day for a photo shoot in the city. Here at the bridge across the Limmat River, I can see clearly the point of interests in Zurich; Grossmünster (Great Minster) on the right side with Fraumünster (Women's...
Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
This has GOT to be one of the most beautiful places on earth. Located in the German side of Switzerland, Lauterbrunnen is a place fairy tales are made of. Waterfalls falling everywhere around you, the sound of cowbells in the distance, and little...
Bahnhofpl. 6, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
After 20 minutes on a series of gondolas, we arrived at the top of Rothorn peak and walked over to our take off point. My friend, Hera, turned to her guide and said, "Uhhh, I didn't realize I would have to run off of a cliff!" "It's more like...
Napfgasse 4, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Über restaurateur Michel Péclard made waves in Zurich when he revamped Café Conditorei Schober, the historic 19th confectionary and coffee shop in the Altstadt. The result is a fairy-tale setting for terrific truffles, gorgeous cakes, and one of...
Grindelwald, Switzerland
The Jungfrau is one of the main summits of the Bernese Alps, located between the southern canton of Bern and the northern canton of Valais, halfway between Interlaken and Fiesch. It's the perfect place for the quintessential Swiss experience. The...
Hérémence, Switzerland
High in the Alps, at 2365m/7759ft above sea level, at the head of the Dixence Valley, stands the Grande Dixence Dam. 285m/935ft tall, it's the highest dam in Europe and the largest of its kind in the world; by volume, it's larger than the Great...
3906 Saas Fee, Switzerland
Swiss mountaineers do not mess around. One look at our group’s footwear—a mix of trail running sneakers and amateurish hiking boots—and they told us we should go back to bed. We were in Saas-Fee and pumped to be ascending the Mittaghorn via...
Bürkliplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
One of the biggest Flea markets in Zurich is the one located in Bürkliplatz square. The market is opened on Saturdays from 6am to 4pm. May-October, so if you visit Zurich on Winter time, you will not find the outdoors traders. The market is well...
Denkmalstrasse 4, 6002 Luzern, Switzerland
I was forewarned that this monument to the slain Swiss soldiers killed in France was deeply moving, and that Mark Twain had called it "the saddest and most moving piece of rock in the world." I still wasn't prepared for how heartwrenching it was....
