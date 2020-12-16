Ideal Iceland
Collected by Alexis Thibeault
To give you an idea of how rural and hard my original home (Newfoundland) is to get to, you should understand that it is easier/cheaper to fly from the Canadian West Coast (my current location) to Europe and then to Newfoundland then it is to fly direct. However, this is basically just a good excuse to spend a few days in Europe next time I fly home! Here are some ideal thing I'd love to do if that stop over happened to be in Iceland!
Sturlugata 5, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s Dill restaurant, run by chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason and sommelier Ólafur Örn Ólafsson, is the firstvenue inIcelandto win a coveted Michelin star.It specializes in New Nordic Cuisine, which means that the kitchenupdatestraditional dishes...
Tjörnin, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Despite being so close to the harbor and the ocean, Reykjavík’s city lake has a charm and atmosphere all its own. Bordered by a main road on one side and a string of pretty, colorful residences on the other, the natural, stone-edged Tjörninis home...
Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
Suðurgata 41, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The National Museum of Iceland is a great spot to find out about the nation's fascinating past. The permanent exhibition stretches right back to the first settlement and comes up to the present day, and contains some 2,000 objects plus around...
Gunnuhver, Iceland
Just outside Reykjavik, on our way to the one-of-a-kind Blue Lagoon, my husband and I noticed what looked like steam coming out of the ground not far off the road. Out curiosity piqued, we decided to check it out and turned onto a side road that...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and surreal...
Eyrarbakki, Iceland
On a trip to the amazing Iceland this January, my husband and I ended our first day at the small seaside town of Eyrarbakki. I wasn't prepared for how beautiful the Icelandic coast would be. The sun started its slow descent right around 4:45 each...
Iceland
Looking at a volcanic crater is one thing. Seeing how puny a person is next to it, really puts things into perspective. Kerið crater is on the popular touristic route called the Golden Circle in South Iceland, covering about 300 km looping from...
Iceland
Þórsmerkurvegur, Iceland
The impossible-to-pronounce Seljalandsfoss Waterfall in Iceland lies on the Southern Ring Road between the towns of Selfoss and Skogafoss on the way to the coastal town of Vik. The falls plunge about 200 feet into deep pool. Much of the waterfall...
The Horse Shoe, Iceland
My husband and I just returned from a trip to Iceland for my 40th birthday. We were lucky enough to be in Iceland during a somewhat-rare solar storm that made the Northern Lights much brighter and more active than usual, and since that's what I...
This dramatic two-tier waterfall, whose name translates as "Golden Falls," a reference to the shimmering mist that sometimes appears around the falls, is one of Iceland’s most famous—which is saying something in a country...
On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
Deep in the heart of “Mordor,” an area of the glacier named from one of the Icelandic sagas (they came first; Tolkien merely borrowed), my guide, Ingó, finds a suitable ice wall and proceeds to secure a rope for our ice climbing lesson. It seems...
Iceland is noted for its dramatic, often epic land and seascapes. It is also renowned as a spreading ground for myth and legend - the Icelandic Sagas are beauitful, thrilling stories, and with a bit of background help you get more out of your time...
Svartifoss Trail, Iceland
This was a pretty nice hike, the waterfall is about 1.5km from the information center and it's an inclined hike. It took us about 1 h there and less back as you go downhill on the way back. It was really worth the trouble to see this amazing...
This was the hottest day we had in Iceland and had to do a kilometer hike in the snow. It was challenging as we had kids and the trail was really slippery. Every time we stepped off the trail we would go knee dip in the snow. It was a very nice...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Djúpivogur, Iceland
I expected to see many things in Iceland but had no clue there were reindeer there too. I guess I should have done my homework on the fauna better :). It was a lovely surprise to see them though close to Djúpivogur. There was an entire herd of...
Hiking it was easy to begin with but by the time we got on top of the crater we were all exhausted. I was very proud of my 7 y/o son who did it. My 2 y/o daughter had the luxury of being in a kids backpack on my husband's back. Once at the top the...
66.046407, -17.343459, Garðarsbraut, 640 Húsavík, Iceland
Try something different and experience wildlife on board a traditional Icelandic schooner operated by North Sailing Húsavík.The crew is fun and very knowledgeable. They take you to Lundey, the Puffin Island, as well as the traditional whale...
Grenjaðarstaður, Iceland
I've seen as many of these farm houses as I could while in Iceland. Entered a few too. They knew how to build a house back then. When you get inside it's warm and feels like the entire house is soundproof. They are so darn pretty too. Not touristy...
NE-2 640, 640 Grand Island, Iceland
One of the most impressive things I have ever seen. I so happy to have a nice day here after so many rainy ones. Visiting waterfalls is cold, windy, rainy weather is not much fun. But that was not the case here so I really took my time looking at...
Sauðárkrókur, Iceland
This was a gorgeous day and a beautiful site to visit. No other tourists there so we had the entire place to ourselves. They knew how to build a well insulated house back then, well protected from the wind and feeling also soundproof. The Glaumbær...
Búðardalur, Iceland
Twenty kilometres southeast of Búðardalur and reached by Route 586 (8km from the junction with Route 60) into Haukadalur valley, the former farm of Eiríksstaðir is one of the most historically significant locations in Iceland. This was the...
Hesteyri, Iceland
In the remote Westfjords of Iceland, many villages were abandoned in the 1950s due to the general decline of the fishing industries that kept them alive. Many of these villages are now protected wildlife areas and have their own special atmosphere...
Dynjandi, Iceland
Although Gullfoss gets most of the tourists, Dynjandi waterfall is arguably one of the most breathtaking (and one of the biggest) in Iceland.Situated in the remote Westfjords (it’s sometimes described as the region’s jewel), ittumblessome 328 feet...
Brekkuvellir, Iceland
We only stopped a few minutes here. I really wanted to walk in the sand. It looked so beautiful from the road. The rain started and the sky was dark and beautiful! Even though the sky was like that though, the water had this incredible, dark,...
Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
