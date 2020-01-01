Iconic Sleeps
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Some hotels are known throughout the world for their rooftop lounges, their Michelin-starred chefs or their stellar locations. These might have some of those elements but are mostly known for being all around standout spots for a goodnight's sleep.
French Polynesia
After you’ve canoed, sailed, scuba dived, and visited the resort’s sanctuary for the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, you’ll be ready to recline on your patio for a view of the extinct 2,300-foot Mount Otemanu volcano....
Weinmeisterstraße 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Run by the famous Spanish shoe brand, Casa Camper is a stylish boutique hotel neatly situated in the middle of Mitte’s hip fashion and culture district. Designed by Jordi Tió and Fernando Amat—the founder ofBarcelona’s iconic design store Vinçon—...
7 Rue de Castiglione, 75001 Paris, France
One of the most talked about hotels in Paris, Hotel Costes is located in one of the most fashionable streets, Rue Saint Honore. The hotel is best known for its fine bar and courtyard cafe and for its sexy atmosphere and crowd. If you don't book a...
Mama Shelter Hotel, designed and owned by Philippe Starck, is located in the 20th arrondissement. The hotel was opened on September 5th, 2008 by the Trigano family who also owns Club Med. The Trigano family hired Philippe Starck to design the...
Two E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
For a New York experience that’s equally extravagant and convenient, visitors should consider a stay at this five-star hotel, located just blocks away from Midtown Manhattan sites like Central Park, the Museum of Modern Art, and Carnegie...
Torstraße 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Looming over one of central Berlin’s most vibrant intersections, this restored Bauhaus building with its distinctive 1920s curved facade was transformed in 2010 into the Berlin outpost of the glamorous Soho House hotel and private members brand....
Vyborgsky District, St Petersburg, Russia
By Nick Marmet
In a palace that dates back to 1820, the Four Seasons St. Petersburg opens this fall. Suites offer terraces that overlook St. Isaac’s Cathedral (by Auguste de Montferrand, the same architect who designed the palace). The hotel has a...
3 Sitzmark St, Falls Creek VIC 3699, Australia
From your base camp in one of Huski’s airy apartments, ski the slopes at Falls Creek resort at night or take a snow kite lesson (think kiteboarding on snow) with Kite Republic. From $1,310 for two nights, July through August. 61/(0) 1-300-652-260....
Rue Abou Abbas El Sebti، 40000, Morocco
Commissioned in 2006 by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, Royal Mansour is like a medina within the city’s Medina. Fifty-three private riads, each three stories high, feel like mini-palaces, with open-air courtyards and on-call butlers....
Via Arsenale di Terra, 5, 16126 Genova GE, Italy
She sits overlooking the harbor, and the train station; from her rooftop, the view of Genoa at sunrise or sunset, both, please the viewer immensely. Inside, she gleams with not modernity but a traditional elegance that hasn't lost its shimmer to...
8 Rue de Verneuil, 75007 Paris, France
A few meters from Serge Gainsbourg's former residence in the heart of Saint-Germain sits this charming boutique hotel housed in a 17th century building. Aside from a stunning location only a few blocks from the Seine and flanked by shopping and...
Symphony Style Mall Arabian Gulf Road Salmiya, Salmiya 22012, Kuwait
“Buongiorno, Signor Farley,” said Umberto, the head waiter at Hotel Missoni’s Cucina restaurant. By the beginning of the third day of my stay, the staff knew my name. And what I drank with breakfast. An espresso doppio was delivered to my table a...
Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
Facing the Arabian Sea and the Gateway of India monument, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel blends Moorish, Florentine, and Indian architecture. The historic palace wing reopened in 2010 with 243 new rooms and 42 suites, including one that houses the...
No. 10, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The W Taipei showcases the city’s geography and cutting-edge technology. The lobby’s light installation reacts to human motion, and guest rooms feature dramatic skyline views. The W is also home to some of Taipei’s hottest nightspots, including...
20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the Ace Hotel brings a dose of Pacific Northwest cool to the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Located in a turn-of-the-century building, the Ace has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New...
31 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France
With the smallest room a sprawling 400 square feet, and suites and public spaces filled with original 18th- and 19th-century art and antiques, the George V, flagship of the Four Seasons chain, lives up to its billing as a palace, an official...
9 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
The friendly neighborhood of Rue des Martyrs is afavorite destination for buyingedible souvenirs of Paris. To get started, head to No.9, where the beautiful Chambre auxConfitures stocksendless jars of jam for your morning tartineas well as...
9 Carrefour de l'Odéon, 75006 Paris, France
Husband-wife duo Yves and Claudine Camdeborde got their start as industry pioneers with their restaurant La Régalade, the city’s first “neo-bistro” (a trend marked by high-quality cooking at an accessible price point), which theyran for 12 years....
2 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
When hotelier Ian Schrager took over this landmark property in 2006, he brought in artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel to oversee the decor. The result is as sexy and provocative as you’d expect. In the lobby, red velvet curtains and...
Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Envisioned by Hong Kong-based architect Andre Fu, the Upper House was designed to give guests the experience of staying in a luxury residence within easy reach of the design stores, markets, and nightlife of the Wan Chai neighborhood. Every detail...
119 Sogong-ro, Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
From your bedside touch-screen phone in The Plaza Hotel in central Seoul, you can control almost everything--the lights, the drapes and curtains, the air conditioning, whether you want the 'do not disturb' sign to appear on the door...and you can...
8 Rue de Bellechasse, 75007 Paris, France
A fairy-tale-like property near the Musée d’Orsay is one of three Paris hotels designed by Christian Lacroix. Dragonflies, astrological sym- bols, and fantastical creatures flew from Lacroix’s imagination onto the walls. From $364. 33/(0)...
El Moukef, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh’s legendary La Mamounia, which dates back to the 12th century, reopened in 2009 after a meticulous three-year renovation by noted French architect and designer Jacques Garcia. Step behind its fabled doors and a sensory feast...
Kanlıca Mahallesi, Çubuklu Cad. Ahmet Rasim Paşa Yalısı No:27, 34810 Beykoz/İstanbul, Turkey
Istanbul’s heart, the Bosporus Strait, snakes through the metropolis and splits Asia from Europe. Away from the central city hubbub, A’jia is tucked into the upper Bosporus shoreline with panoramic views across this watery highway.
...
...
Au sein de La Maison des Centraliens, 8 Rue Jean Goujon, 75008 Paris, France
Once a meeting place for alumni of the elite Ecole Centrale school in France, and built as the private home of the Duchesse of Rivoli, Princess d'Essling, the Maison Champs Elysées was recently turned into a discreet luxury hotel, designed by...
Prinsengracht 587, 1016 HT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Once Amsterdam’s main public library, the Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht looks like a 1970s block on the outside. But inside, renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders has transformed the space into a whimsical and grown-up homage to Alice in...
Landstraßer Gürtel 5, 1030 Wien, Austria
This place is almost too cool for Vienna, but based on the reviews it's a much needed breath of fresh air in this fairly stuffy imperial capital that is finally channeling its "inner Berlin." I like it.
20 Rue Berthollet, 75005 Paris, France
Imagine the scene - dark walls, a gigantic black tub encrusted with Swarovski crystals, a shower big enough to host a party, a bed that will make you want to sleep through the day, and the latest technological goodies you longingly examined on...
A hotel where dreams may actually come true. Peaceful, modern design makes for a relaxing arrival on the rue Saint Honoré. A truly zen feeling abounds. The room has everything, from iPad to yoga mat and a tv in the tub. The cushions, covers,...
Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København, Denmark
After closing its doors for two years, the 250-year-old D'Angleterre hotel reopened in the spring of 2013, unveiling the first phase of a massive makeover. Every inch of the landmark hotel was in some way touched by the redesign, from the famed...
