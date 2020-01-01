Iconic Foods from Around the World
Collected by Mo ElBibany
Knaackstraße 98, 10435 Berlin, Germany
A vast majority of Berliners will gladly stop for a good old currywurst on their way back home from a festive evening at the pub. The history of this mouthwatering dish goes back to the 1950s when a German woman was given ketchup, curry powder,...
8-chōme-2-5 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 160-0023, Japan
Learning the revered art of sushi usually takes years of apprenticeship, but Tokyo Sushi Academy’s eight-week course offers a deep first dive. Instructors lead a tour of the famous Tsukiji fish market, then students learn the precise way to cut...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Rue Industrielle 30 bis, 1820 Montreux, Switzerland
Think about it for a minute. The mouth-watering aromas of Swiss cheeses— Emmental, Neuchâtel, Gruyère. The irresistible texture of fresh bread croutons. The more-than-iconic decor. And there you have it, the perfect ingredients for a successful...
1348 Rue Beaubien E, Montréal, QC H2G 3A7, Canada
No visit to Montreal is complete without a good poutine, preferably late at night (it is well-known among Montrealers that poutine is the best cure for a hangover). But instead of hitting the touristy Old Port joints or the busy Banquise, why not...
Istanbul, Turkey
One morning outside Sultanahmet I saw what I believe to be a suffi. He looked somewhat like a Turkish version of Santa Claus (which was odd because it was late December), but I don't really know what else he would be with that beard.
71a, 73 Marylebone Ln, Marylebone, London W1U 2PN, UK
The Golden Hind in Marylebone is a standout among the hundreds of fish and chips places in London. The modest place has been around since 1918 and has had only a few owners in that time, mostly Greek and Italian immigrants. The cod is coated in a...
6836 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Ask any local where to try your first real deep-dish pizza and they'll say "Giordanos." It's obviously the best in town. Chicago-style pizza is unique and totally different than what you'll find in Italy. More like a pie, the crust is tall and...
226 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
Yes, Angelina on the Rue de Rivoli (around the Tuileries Garden and the Louvre) is a tourist spot, but it is still one of the best places in Paris for hot chocolate. Their menu of pastries and other small dishes is good, but don't miss out on the...
Jiading, Shanghai, China
With Shanghai’s sprawling metro system, this suburb is now a few short stops from downtown. Why would you want to make the trek out to Nanxiang? Well, among other reasons, it’s the home of xiaolongbao…those marvelous little soup filled pockets of...
South-West, 9 Maitama Sule St, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
I am deeply, madly, insatiably in love with Lagos, Nigeria. A place that has been dubbed, "one of the worst cities in the world," has captured my heart in such a way that I fear I may never recover. Lagos is my secret love, because most of my...
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
