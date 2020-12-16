Where are you going?
Iceland Heats Up

Sponsored by Lindblad-National Geographic
This July, AFAR Cofounder Joe Diaz is joining Sven Lindblad for Lindblad Expeditions’ “Iceland Hangout.” It promises to be six days with opportunities to “travel deeper” much like those offered on AFAR Experiences. Join the trip and you’ll meet some of Iceland’s most interesting residents while exploring the country with a group of worldly, like-minded travelers. Here are five highlights planned for this pioneering trip on land and sea, combining insights and social opportunities.
Flatley Island

Flatey, 300 Flatey, Iceland
Today, Flatley Island is home to a small village with only five year-round residents. In centuries past, however, this was one of the leading cultural centers of Iceland, focused on a monastery built in the twelfth century that once stood on the...
Hornstrandir Peninsula

Skagafjarðarvegur, Iceland
The next day, guests will continue to the even more remote Hornstrandir peninsula. As the northernmost point in the country, it’s an ideal place to experience the Arctic summer’s 24 hours of daylight—perfect for viewing the wildlife, from whales...
Látrabjarg cliffs

Reykjavík, Iceland
Most visitors to Iceland see the sites along the “Golden Circle,” the name for a roughly 200-mile loop from Reykjavik into central Iceland. The Iceland Hangout, however, will venture beyond that familiar circuit to the less-visited wild western...
Reykjavik

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Fridgeir Ingi Eiriksson is perhaps Iceland’s most famous chef, a native of the country who honed his culinary skills during stints in Luxemburg and France. Guests on the Iceland Hangout will take the short ferry ride from Reykjavik to Videy Island...
Viðey

Lokastígur 10, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Björk may be Iceland’s most famous musical export, but she’s only, if you will, the tip of the iceberg. The country has a remarkably rich and varied musical scene and when you explore it with Jacob Edgar (seen here), you won’t have to sit through...
