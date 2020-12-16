Iceland Heats Up

This July, AFAR Cofounder Joe Diaz is joining Sven Lindblad for Lindblad Expeditions’ “Iceland Hangout.” It promises to be six days with opportunities to “travel deeper” much like those offered on AFAR Experiences. Join the trip and you’ll meet some of Iceland’s most interesting residents while exploring the country with a group of worldly, like-minded travelers. Here are five highlights planned for this pioneering trip on land and sea, combining insights and social opportunities.