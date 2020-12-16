Where are you going?
Iceland

Collected by Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert
Egjilstadir

Egilsstaðir, Iceland
We really enjoyed our stay at the guesthouse Eyvindara in Egjilstadir, Iceland. We only spent a night there but it was very comfortable and enough space for 4. This particular cabin has a small living area, kitchenette equipped with all for light...
Hverfisgata

Hverfisgata, Reykjavík, Iceland
There's an old tale they tell the children in Iceland about these little elf-like creatures called the Jule Lads who live in the volcanic lands outside of Reykjavik. Traditionally, around Christmas time, they come down and cause all sorts of...
Arctic Heli Skiing

Dalvíkurbyggð, Iceland
Guides take skiers to terrain appropriate for their experience level, from extreme couloirs to wide-open glaciers. Arctic Heli Skiing guests stay at a 25-person, classic mid-20th-century farmhouse lodge. From $7,000 for four days. 354/698-9870.
Sauðárkrókur

Sauðárkrókur, Iceland
This was a gorgeous day and a beautiful site to visit. No other tourists there so we had the entire place to ourselves. They knew how to build a well insulated house back then, well protected from the wind and feeling also soundproof. The Glaumbær...
Hofsós

Hofsós, Iceland
There are many places in Iceland that have these type of rock formations. These particular ones are in the town of Hofsós. Hofsós, with a population of about 200 individuals, is located 37 km east from Sauðárkrókur. Their port is one of the oldest...
Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
Iceland

Iceland
Friends and family called us crazy for taking our two small children on a two week tour of Iceland. In two weeks we drove 3500km in a station wagon. I've always been a supporter of the idea that outdoor life doesn't end just cause you have kids....
Blue Lagoon

Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and surreal...
Akureyri

Akureyri, Iceland
Although it’s home to only about20,000 souls, Iceland’s second biggest city is often referred to as the capital of northern Iceland. A functioning port and fishing center, it has a surprisingly lively infrastructure with a slew of chic and...
Kaffismiðja Íslands Cafe

Norðurmýri, Reykjavík, Iceland
Coffee roasted in-house and brewed by friendly baristas draws a young crowd into the old stone building near Reykjavik’s imposing Lutheran cathedral. Share one of the seven tables with a regular patron and catch up on local gossip while...
Kirkjufell

Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
Dynjandi

Dynjandi, Iceland
Although Gullfoss gets most of the tourists, Dynjandi waterfall is arguably one of the most breathtaking (and one of the biggest) in Iceland.Situated in the remote Westfjords (it’s sometimes described as the region’s jewel), ittumblessome 328 feet...
