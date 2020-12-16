Iceland
Collected by Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert
Egilsstaðir, Iceland
We really enjoyed our stay at the guesthouse Eyvindara in Egjilstadir, Iceland. We only spent a night there but it was very comfortable and enough space for 4. This particular cabin has a small living area, kitchenette equipped with all for light...
Hverfisgata, Reykjavík, Iceland
There's an old tale they tell the children in Iceland about these little elf-like creatures called the Jule Lads who live in the volcanic lands outside of Reykjavik. Traditionally, around Christmas time, they come down and cause all sorts of...
Dalvíkurbyggð, Iceland
Guides take skiers to terrain appropriate for their experience level, from extreme couloirs to wide-open glaciers. Arctic Heli Skiing guests stay at a 25-person, classic mid-20th-century farmhouse lodge. From $7,000 for four days. 354/698-9870.
Sauðárkrókur, Iceland
This was a gorgeous day and a beautiful site to visit. No other tourists there so we had the entire place to ourselves. They knew how to build a well insulated house back then, well protected from the wind and feeling also soundproof. The Glaumbær...
Hofsós, Iceland
There are many places in Iceland that have these type of rock formations. These particular ones are in the town of Hofsós. Hofsós, with a population of about 200 individuals, is located 37 km east from Sauðárkrókur. Their port is one of the oldest...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Iceland
Friends and family called us crazy for taking our two small children on a two week tour of Iceland. In two weeks we drove 3500km in a station wagon. I've always been a supporter of the idea that outdoor life doesn't end just cause you have kids....
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and surreal...
Akureyri, Iceland
Norðurmýri, Reykjavík, Iceland
Coffee roasted in-house and brewed by friendly baristas draws a young crowd into the old stone building near Reykjavik’s imposing Lutheran cathedral. Share one of the seven tables with a regular patron and catch up on local gossip while...
Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
Dynjandi, Iceland
Although Gullfoss gets most of the tourists, Dynjandi waterfall is arguably one of the most breathtaking (and one of the biggest) in Iceland.Situated in the remote Westfjords (it’s sometimes described as the region’s jewel), ittumblessome 328 feet...
