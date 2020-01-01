Iceland
Collected by Terry Carr
Northern Europe
The charming coastal town of Vik is a perfect destination on any trip to Iceland. Vik is the southernmost village in Iceland and happens to be the wettest spot in the country. Arguably the best thing about Vik is its amazing beaches at...
On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
Iceland
Located about an hour northeast from Reykjavík and part of the famed Golden Circle tour (along with Gullfoss), the Geysir hot springs area consists of around a dozen hot water blowholes, including the eponymous Geysir. The...
Námafjall, Iceland
It's like being on another planet when you get to Námafjall. Sterile of any vegetation, hot and with a strong sulfur smell this place looks and feels out of this world. I wish I had more time here but 10 minutes after we arrived it started to rain...
Iceland
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Íþróttahúsið Strandgötu, 220 Hafnarfjörður, Iceland
The Viking Village Restaurant is right next to the Viking Hotel in Hafnarfjordur, Reykjavik area, about 11km from the center. We had our last dinner here and really loved it. Some people consider it a tourist trap. That may be, since the prices...
356, Íþróttahús Snæfellsbæjar, Engihlíð 1, 355 Ólafsvík, Iceland
About a two-hour drive from Reykjavik, Hotel Budir’s remote location makes it popular with visitors hoping to spot the Northern Lights. Situated near a windswept beach beside the mighty Snaefellsness glacier, the property’s raw natural...
Nesjavellir 801, 801 Nesjavellir, Iceland
Nestled within a landscape of moss and lava less than an hour from Reykjavik, the Ion Adventure Hotel is one of the few true luxury hotels outside of Iceland’s capital. Under the careful eye of owner Sigurlaug Sverrisdóttir, a...
F 26, 851 Hella, Iceland
Named after the fast-flowing river that runs alongside it and located just an hour from Reykjavik in the middle of an isolated, windswept plain, Hotel Rangá is an immediately homey place. Built in a log-cabin style, the country lodge...
62 Rue des Archives, 75003 Paris, France
Lions and tigers and bears…oh my, this museum has everything for the aspiring naturalist. Examining the relationship of human and animal throughout history, original displays of classic and contemporary art mingle with taxidermic animals,...
1 Coulée verte René-Dumont, 75012 Paris, France
The Parisian alternative for the New York high line is La Promenade Plantée, in the 12th arrondissement. The promenade was the idea of Philippe Mathieux and Jacques Vergely, who turned over the former railway track which connected the Place de la...
Quebec City, QC, Canada
Along the St. Lawrence Waterway near Quebec City, the Gourmet Route will also appeal to cyclists with refined palates—though it can also, of course, be explored by car. Some 25 stops along the route include artisans producing preserves, honey, and...
Avenue Wilfrid-Laurier, Québec, QC G1R 2L3, Canada
When you tire of the architecture of the Old City, hike up the forested path to the Plains of Abraham to enjoy lunch al fresco with stunning views of the St Lawrence river. Originally the site of the power-determining 1759 battle between the...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Atop Cap Diamant (Cape Diamond), at the city's highest point, the Citadelle overlooks Old Québec, the St. Lawrence River, and the Plains of Abraham. There have been defensive structures here as early as the French period—in fact, the location of...
Hidden away from the normal bustle of the streets of Old Quebec, Ruelle des Ursulines is a tiny dead-end street that is the perfect spot to hide from the crowds! Inhabited by just one picturesque petite hotel and a few private homes, this little...
