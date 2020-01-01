Where are you going?
Iceland

Collected by Elizabeth Weesner
Látrabjarg

Látrabjarg, Iceland
Látrabjarg is home to millions of puffins, but you must have a good day for taking photos and most importantly must be available during the evening. During the day they are on the ocean looking for fish. Our time there was very rainy and extremely...
Westfjords

Arnarfjörður, Iceland
Iceland’s Westfjords have always possessed a character and culture that’s markedly different from the rest of the country. Extending like a lobster claw from the northwest of Iceland, the region combines geographic remoteness with the compelling...
Breiđavík

Látrabjarg, Iceland
Breiđavík is a wonderful point on the Latrabjarg Peninsula in western Iceland. The location features a large beach of golden sands, with a backdrop of rocky cliffs and colorful waters. The beach here is regarded as one of the best in Iceland, and...
Hesteyri

Hesteyri, Iceland
In the remote Westfjords of Iceland, many villages were abandoned in the 1950s due to the general decline of the fishing industries that kept them alive. Many of these villages are now protected wildlife areas and have their own special atmosphere...
Patreksfjörður

Patreksfjörður, Iceland
This is the oldest steel ship in Iceland and it's located in the vicinity of Patreksfjörður. You can see it just by driving toward Breiðavík, that is where our hotel was located. The sky and water were really blue and dramatic, the lighting was...
Bjarnarfjörður

643, Iceland
The Sorcerer's Cottage is right next to the Laugarholl Hotel in Bjarnarfjörður. We stayed there for 1 night and the owner told us how he built this himself. The purpose of this turf-cottage is to show visitors the living conditions of poor tenants...
Ísafjörður

Ísafjörður, Iceland
Right before we got to Ísafjörður, in the vicinity of Sudavik, we got to enjoy this amazing view. It was warm and half sunny so we sat there a bit taking in this amazing landscape. The north of Iceland is definitely my favorite part of Iceland...
Brekkuvellir

Brekkuvellir, Iceland
We only stopped a few minutes here. I really wanted to walk in the sand. It looked so beautiful from the road. The rain started and the sky was dark and beautiful! Even though the sky was like that though, the water had this incredible, dark,...
Hrafnseyri

Hrafnseyri, Iceland
Although named after Hrafn Sveinbjarnarson, a hero of the 12th-century saga era, this wooden church and turf farmhouse is famous today as the birthplace of Jon Sigurðsson (1811–79), whose campaign for his country’s independence from Denmark led to...
Dynjandi

Dynjandi, Iceland
Although Gullfoss gets most of the tourists, Dynjandi waterfall is arguably one of the most breathtaking (and one of the biggest) in Iceland.Situated in the remote Westfjords (it’s sometimes described as the region’s jewel), ittumblessome 328 feet...
Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
Fitz Roy

Fitz Roy
A great view of Mt. Fitz Roy can done as a day hike from the hiking town of El Chalten in Argentina. The trail starts in the woods, passes over streams, and gives ever more amazing vistas as you climb. For the full experience, you can camp at the...
Andrew Molera State Park

45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's...
Heart Lake Backcountry

Heart Lake, Wyoming 82190, USA
Facing off against the wild Wyoming backcountry is a tremendous experience, though proper preparation and certain precautions are important when considering any backcountry day trip or overnight pack adventure in Yellowstone. The park service runs...
Dingboche

Dingboche 56000, Nepal
On the trail to Everest Base Camp, it's commonplace to find an impressive mountain view. I took it for granted on the road even though I stopped frequently to gawk and stare. Looking back through my high altitude photos from my trek to Everest...
