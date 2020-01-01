Iceland
Collected by Judy Shertzer
Svartifoss Trail, Iceland
This was a pretty nice hike, the waterfall is about 1.5km from the information center and it's an inclined hike. It took us about 1 h there and less back as you go downhill on the way back. It was really worth the trouble to see this amazing...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
Pósthússtræti 11, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Commissioned and built by Icelandic wrestler Johannes Josefsson in the 1920s, Hotel Borg was one ofIceland’s first high-end hotels. Almost a century on—and despite a thoroughly modern refurbishment—it still exudes an atmosphere of old-world...
Sturlugata 5, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s Dill restaurant, run by chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason and sommelier Ólafur Örn Ólafsson, is the firstvenue inIcelandto win a coveted Michelin star.It specializes in New Nordic Cuisine, which means that the kitchenupdatestraditional dishes...
Skólavörðustígur 3A, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Inhale the tantalizing smell of waffles and smooth arabica at the city’s oldest coffee shop that has been serving up espresso since 1958. This local hangout is so cool that hip US musician John Grant featured it on the cover of his album Pale...
Tryggvagata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which humbly translates as "the best hot dog in town," is a simple stand in central Reykjavík whose popularity over the decades has given it a kind of cult status. Almost everyone in the country has eaten...
Þórsgötu 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Chef Melsted's bistro in Hotel Odinsve is a great place to get acquainted with Scandinavian cuisine, and a comfortable place to unwind after a day exploring Reykjavik. The decor is warm and inviting - I spent a surpringing amount of time reading...
Þórsgötu 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Warm, welcoming, and sleek - all at the same time. Hotel Odinsve in central Reykjavik made for a comfortable base of exploration, and served as an excellent introduction to Icelandic hospitality. Our room was very well appointed, the staff were...
Skúlagata 28, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
we didnt stay at KEX hostel but we went there twice for burgers and coffee and cool people watching. The interior is an instagrammers dream and the abbreviated menu is a good mix of American heartiness (cheeseburgers) and delicious Scando fare...
Laugavegur 20b, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
This craft beer joint set on the high street Laugavegur might be small in terms of size, but it's big in personality. Having grown from the local Kaldi brewery—famous for creating a tasty line of less chemically laden Czech-style beers,...
Skólavörðustígur 40, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Kol is an upscale but not pretentious place with good food and drinks and a lovely ambiance; if you're trying to go for dinner, I definitely suggest getting a reservation. My friend and I couldn't get in for dinner one night, but ended up there...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Sæbraut, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The Sun Voyager is a sculpture by Jón Gunnar Árnason. The Sun Voyager is a dreamboat, an ode to the sun. Intrinsically, it contains within itself the promise of undiscovered territory, a dream of hope, progress, and freedom. The sculpture is...
Austurstræti 9, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s Laundromat Café is one of the city’s most casual and upbeat places to hang out, whether you want to drink a fine craft beer, enjoy brunch, or—yes—do your laundry. The sister enterprise of the original establishment in Copenhagen, it’s...
Hverfisgata 12, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Really really delicious pizza. and cocktails. and wine. in a dimly lit supercozy chic dark wood interior. The placemats double as the menu and everything we had was excellent.
