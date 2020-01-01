Iceland
Collected by Kamari Omerio
Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Austurstræti 9, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s Laundromat Café is one of the city’s most casual and upbeat places to hang out, whether you want to drink a fine craft beer, enjoy brunch, or—yes—do your laundry. The sister enterprise of the original establishment in Copenhagen, it’s...
Suðurgata 41, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The National Museum of Iceland is a great spot to find out about the nation's fascinating past. The permanent exhibition stretches right back to the first settlement and comes up to the present day, and contains some 2,000 objects plus around...
Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Iceland
Located about an hour northeast from Reykjavík and part of the famed Golden Circle tour (along with Gullfoss), the Geysir hot springs area consists of around a dozen hot water blowholes, including the eponymous Geysir. The...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Iceland
This dramatic two-tier waterfall, whose name translates as "Golden Falls," a reference to the shimmering mist that sometimes appears around the falls, is one of Iceland’s most famous—which is saying something in a country...
Deep in the heart of “Mordor,” an area of the glacier named from one of the Icelandic sagas (they came first; Tolkien merely borrowed), my guide, Ingó, finds a suitable ice wall and proceeds to secure a rope for our ice climbing lesson. It seems...
Northern Europe
The charming coastal town of Vik is a perfect destination on any trip to Iceland. Vik is the southernmost village in Iceland and happens to be the wettest spot in the country. Arguably the best thing about Vik is its amazing beaches at...
Iceland is noted for its dramatic, often epic land and seascapes. It is also renowned as a spreading ground for myth and legend - the Icelandic Sagas are beauitful, thrilling stories, and with a bit of background help you get more out of your time...
Þórsmerkurvegur, Iceland
Only about an hour's drive outside Reykjavik following Route 1 (the Ring Road) is one of Iceland's best waterfalls. The country is ribboned with them because of all the glaciers that melt and cover the island, but Seljalandsfoss is particularly...
Selfoss, Iceland
In January, my husband took me to Iceland to celebrate my 40th birthday. There were a couple things I knew before I went that I wanted to see: the Northern Lights (amazing!), Icelandic ponies, the Gulfoss waterfall. What I was most curious about...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Tjörnin, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Despite being so close to the harbor and the ocean, Reykjavík’s city lake has a charm and atmosphere all its own. Bordered by a main road on one side and a string of pretty, colorful residences on the other, the natural, stone-edged Tjörninis home...
Tjarnargata 11, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Fun fact: Reykjavik's City Hall wasn't built until 1987! Located on the northern shore of Lake Tjornin, which was considered a worthy setting for a symbol of Icelandic capital is was completed and inaugurated on April 14th 1992, The lake and its...
Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
