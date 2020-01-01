Iceland
Collected by Colleen Burnette
Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík, Iceland
Despite being located just outside Reykjavik’s main center, the Hilton Nordica maintains its popularity thanks to its superb service and welcoming Scandi-mod interiors. Though workingtravelers tend to favor the property for its many functional...
Pósthússtræti 11, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Commissioned and built by Icelandic wrestler Johannes Josefsson in the 1920s, Hotel Borg was one ofIceland’s first high-end hotels. Almost a century on—and despite a thoroughly modern refurbishment—it still exudes an atmosphere of old-world...
Vogafjós, 660 Myvatn, Iceland
Built in 1947 on the banks of Lake Mývatn, this intimate, family-run hotel exudes traditional charm despite its nondescript exterior. The nine country house–style rooms are simply furnished, with peach-and-orange walls, wood floors,...
Nesjavellir 801, 801 Nesjavellir, Iceland
Nestled within a landscape of moss and lava less than an hour from Reykjavik, the Ion Adventure Hotel is one of the few true luxury hotels outside of Iceland’s capital. Under the careful eye of owner Sigurlaug Sverrisdóttir, a...
Laugavegur 105, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland
Nicer than your average hostel, cooler than the typical chain hotel—this buzzy hybrid offers hostel-style dorms and more traditional accommodations in a 1930s Art Deco building on Reykjavik’s main drag. Designed by hotelier-owner Klaus Ortlieb (of...
Iceland
This dramatic two-tier waterfall, whose name translates as "Golden Falls," a reference to the shimmering mist that sometimes appears around the falls, is one of Iceland’s most famous—which is saying something in a country...
Iceland
Located about an hour northeast from Reykjavík and part of the famed Golden Circle tour (along with Gullfoss), the Geysir hot springs area consists of around a dozen hot water blowholes, including the eponymous Geysir. The...
Gardur, Suðurnesjabær, Iceland
Just outside Reykjavik, in the tiny coastal village of Gardur on the Reykjanes peninsula, lies the Gardskagi lighthouse, definitely worth a trip if you're visiting Iceland. Two lighthouses sit on the Reykjanes peninsula, with Gardskagi being the...
Íþróttahúsið Strandgötu, 220 Hafnarfjörður, Iceland
The Viking Village Restaurant is right next to the Viking Hotel in Hafnarfjordur, Reykjavik area, about 11km from the center. We had our last dinner here and really loved it. Some people consider it a tourist trap. That may be, since the prices...
Vik, Iceland
Located in the not-so-easy-to-pronounce Mýrdalshreppur region, the small beachside town of Vík is bordered to the north by the immense (270-square-mile) Mýrdalsjökull, Iceland's fourth largest glacier, and to the south by the Atlantic Ocean and a...
Snaefellsnes, Iceland
Búðir is a small hamlet in Búðahraun lava fields in Staðarsveit, which is in the western region of Iceland, on the westernmost tip of the Snaefellsnes peninsula where Hraunhafnará falls to the sea, the original old name of Búðir having been...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Höfn, Iceland
My husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. We saw some of the most spectacular sunsets while there. My vacation album is never complete without a sunset shot, so I had to click this one....
Norðurmýri, Reykjavík, Iceland
Coffee roasted in-house and brewed by friendly baristas draws a young crowd into the old stone building near Reykjavik’s imposing Lutheran cathedral. Share one of the seven tables with a regular patron and catch up on local gossip while...
Lækjargata 2a, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The award-winning Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market), known for working with local farmers and suppliers to create meals that are fresh, organic, seasonal, and delicious, is a definite culinary highlight for foodies visiting Iceland. The...
Funny thing about the geysers outside Reykjavik: The first fifteen minutes, you're marveling at the explosions of scalding water. Next fifteen minutes, your attention shifts to the gawking itself. Human nature and nature nature, both putting on a...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
Tryggvagata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which humbly translates as "the best hot dog in town," is a simple stand in central Reykjavík whose popularity over the decades has given it a kind of cult status. Almost everyone in the country has eaten...
Aðalstræti 10, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The oldest house in Reykjavik (built in 1762) is home to the latest in Icelandic design, from books, clothing, and jewelry to a stool upholstered with lamb’s wool and a Blue Lagoon–like glass bowlby Kristín Sigfríður Garðarsdóttir.
The 101 Hotel’s clean lines and minimalist color scheme—Nordic-cool grays, whites, and blacks warmed by tan oak floors and natural light—reflect the sensibility of owner Ingibjörg S. Pálmadóttir, a graduate of The New School for Design in New...
On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
Þórsmerkurvegur, Iceland
The impossible-to-pronounce Seljalandsfoss Waterfall in Iceland lies on the Southern Ring Road between the towns of Selfoss and Skogafoss on the way to the coastal town of Vik. The falls plunge about 200 feet into deep pool. Much of the waterfall...
Eyrarbakki, Iceland
On a trip to the amazing Iceland this January, my husband and I ended our first day at the small seaside town of Eyrarbakki. I wasn't prepared for how beautiful the Icelandic coast would be. The sun started its slow descent right around 4:45 each...
Sæbraut, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The Sun Voyager is a sculpture by Jón Gunnar Árnason. The Sun Voyager is a dreamboat, an ode to the sun. Intrinsically, it contains within itself the promise of undiscovered territory, a dream of hope, progress, and freedom. The sculpture is...
66.046407, -17.343459, Garðarsbraut, 640 Húsavík, Iceland
Try something different and experience wildlife on board a traditional Icelandic schooner operated by North Sailing Húsavík.The crew is fun and very knowledgeable. They take you to Lundey, the Puffin Island, as well as the traditional whale...
Brattagata 3b, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The eclectic architecture in this part of the city has created a patchwork of bright colors and textures, with cheery houses in rainbow hues. Starting at the shores of Lake Tjörnin, walk the city's oldest streets, some of which date back to the...
Vagnhöfði 6-20, Reykjavík, Iceland
We all recognize Iceland as the country with the world famous Blue Lagoon, but its cities are atop the list of places with top notch air quality. A big factor contributing to the excellent air quality is that Reykjavik is sparsely populated,...
Local Icelandic arts and crafts (including those colorful sweaters you have to buy when in Iceland) are available at the Salthússmarkaður, an art and craft market run collectively by local artisans. The market is located in the Fjarðabyggð Visitor...
