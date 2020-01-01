Iceland
Collected by Jessica Cantlin
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Skólavörðustígur 16, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
There are two Geysir stores in downtown Reykjavik—both on Skólavörðustígur, the attractive road that stretches upwards towards Hallgrimskirkja. Specializing in high-quality wool garments and outdoor products, both shops are nicely designed and...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Hverfisgata 12, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Really really delicious pizza. and cocktails. and wine. in a dimly lit supercozy chic dark wood interior. The placemats double as the menu and everything we had was excellent.
Skúlagata 28, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
we didnt stay at KEX hostel but we went there twice for burgers and coffee and cool people watching. The interior is an instagrammers dream and the abbreviated menu is a good mix of American heartiness (cheeseburgers) and delicious Scando fare...
Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Aðalstræti 10, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The oldest house in Reykjavik (built in 1762) is home to the latest in Icelandic design, from books, clothing, and jewelry to a stool upholstered with lamb’s wool and a Blue Lagoon–like glass bowlby Kristín Sigfríður Garðarsdóttir.
Svartifoss Trail, Iceland
This was a pretty nice hike, the waterfall is about 1.5km from the information center and it's an inclined hike. It took us about 1 h there and less back as you go downhill on the way back. It was really worth the trouble to see this amazing...
Northern Europe
The charming coastal town of Vik is a perfect destination on any trip to Iceland. Vik is the southernmost village in Iceland and happens to be the wettest spot in the country. Arguably the best thing about Vik is its amazing beaches at...
On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
Eyrarbakki, Iceland
On a trip to the amazing Iceland this January, my husband and I ended our first day at the small seaside town of Eyrarbakki. I wasn't prepared for how beautiful the Icelandic coast would be. The sun started its slow descent right around 4:45 each...
Iceland
Looking at a volcanic crater is one thing. Seeing how puny a person is next to it, really puts things into perspective. Kerið crater is on the popular touristic route called the Golden Circle in South Iceland, covering about 300 km looping from...
Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
