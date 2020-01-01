iceland
Collected by jenna momsen
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
The 101 Hotel’s clean lines and minimalist color scheme—Nordic-cool grays, whites, and blacks warmed by tan oak floors and natural light—reflect the sensibility of owner Ingibjörg S. Pálmadóttir, a graduate of The New School for Design in New...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Aðalstræti 10, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The oldest house in Reykjavik (built in 1762) is home to the latest in Icelandic design, from books, clothing, and jewelry to a stool upholstered with lamb’s wool and a Blue Lagoon–like glass bowlby Kristín Sigfríður Garðarsdóttir.
Rekagrandi 14, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s old harbor, built between 1913 and 1917, has seen quite the transformation in recent years, morphing from a mainly functional area dominated by ships and their fishermen to a lively, modern tourism area that’s almost...
Skúlagata 28, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
we didnt stay at KEX hostel but we went there twice for burgers and coffee and cool people watching. The interior is an instagrammers dream and the abbreviated menu is a good mix of American heartiness (cheeseburgers) and delicious Scando fare...
Tryggvagata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which humbly translates as "the best hot dog in town," is a simple stand in central Reykjavík whose popularity over the decades has given it a kind of cult status. Almost everyone in the country has eaten...
Austurstræti 9, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s Laundromat Café is one of the city’s most casual and upbeat places to hang out, whether you want to drink a fine craft beer, enjoy brunch, or—yes—do your laundry. The sister enterprise of the original establishment in Copenhagen, it’s...
Suðurgata 41, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The National Museum of Iceland is a great spot to find out about the nation's fascinating past. The permanent exhibition stretches right back to the first settlement and comes up to the present day, and contains some 2,000 objects plus around...
Þórsgötu 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Chef Melsted's bistro in Hotel Odinsve is a great place to get acquainted with Scandinavian cuisine, and a comfortable place to unwind after a day exploring Reykjavik. The decor is warm and inviting - I spent a surpringing amount of time reading...
Tryggvagata 17, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The Reykjavík Art Museum was founded in 1973 and is the largest visual art institution in the country. There are actually three locations: Hafnarhus (pictured) Kjarvalsstadir, and Asmundarsafn (Ásmundur Sveinsson Sculpture Museum). Hafnarhús has a...
Gunnuhver, Iceland
Just outside Reykjavik, on our way to the one-of-a-kind Blue Lagoon, my husband and I noticed what looked like steam coming out of the ground not far off the road. Out curiosity piqued, we decided to check it out and turned onto a side road that...
Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík, Iceland
Arctic Running leads guided one-, three-, and five-day running tours throughout Iceland. A support vehicle transports luggage and is on hand with water and snacks. From $55. 354/857-9797.
Þórsgötu 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Warm, welcoming, and sleek - all at the same time. Hotel Odinsve in central Reykjavik made for a comfortable base of exploration, and served as an excellent introduction to Icelandic hospitality. Our room was very well appointed, the staff were...
Pósthússtræti 11, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Commissioned and built by Icelandic wrestler Johannes Josefsson in the 1920s, Hotel Borg was one ofIceland’s first high-end hotels. Almost a century on—and despite a thoroughly modern refurbishment—it still exudes an atmosphere of old-world...
Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík, Iceland
Despite being located just outside Reykjavik’s main center, the Hilton Nordica maintains its popularity thanks to its superb service and welcoming Scandi-mod interiors. Though workingtravelers tend to favor the property for its many functional...
Mýrargata 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
As we approached midnight, everyone was out on the decks to view the midnight sunset. Yes, our clocks read 11:30 p.m. and the sun was still out. The days before that, as we sailed from Halifax to Reykjavik, we experienced an eerie increase in...
Laugavegur 105, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland
Nicer than your average hostel, cooler than the typical chain hotel—this buzzy hybrid offers hostel-style dorms and more traditional accommodations in a 1930s Art Deco building on Reykjavik’s main drag. Designed by hotelier-owner Klaus Ortlieb (of...
Laugavegur 20b, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
This craft beer joint set on the high street Laugavegur might be small in terms of size, but it's big in personality. Having grown from the local Kaldi brewery—famous for creating a tasty line of less chemically laden Czech-style beers,...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Skólavörðustígur 16, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
There are two Geysir stores in downtown Reykjavik—both on Skólavörðustígur, the attractive road that stretches upwards towards Hallgrimskirkja. Specializing in high-quality wool garments and outdoor products, both shops are nicely designed and...
We were wandering in the streets after dinner looking for a good bar to pop into and heard live music spilling out into the street. We paid the small cover fee (a few kroner) and drank pints of Viking while watching some local punk bands.
Laugavegur 36, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
bleary-eyed and starving and in desperate need of coffee, we stumbled onto Bakari Sandholt (hugely famous, and easy to find. we were just jet-lagged and trying the 'let's see what we find' way of doing things) Delicious cappuccinos and a simple...
