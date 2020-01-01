Iceland
Collected by Kenneth M. Ryan
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
66.046407, -17.343459, Garðarsbraut, 640 Húsavík, Iceland
Try something different and experience wildlife on board a traditional Icelandic schooner operated by North Sailing Húsavík.The crew is fun and very knowledgeable. They take you to Lundey, the Puffin Island, as well as the traditional whale...
Iceland
Located about an hour northeast from Reykjavík and part of the famed Golden Circle tour (along with Gullfoss), the Geysir hot springs area consists of around a dozen hot water blowholes, including the eponymous Geysir. The...
The Horse Shoe, Iceland
My husband and I just returned from a trip to Iceland for my 40th birthday. We were lucky enough to be in Iceland during a somewhat-rare solar storm that made the Northern Lights much brighter and more active than usual, and since that's what I...
Akureyri, Iceland
Látrabjarg, Iceland
Látrabjarg is home to millions of puffins, but you must have a good day for taking photos and most importantly must be available during the evening. During the day they are on the ocean looking for fish. Our time there was very rainy and extremely...
Námafjall, Iceland
It's like being on another planet when you get to Námafjall. Sterile of any vegetation, hot and with a strong sulfur smell this place looks and feels out of this world. I wish I had more time here but 10 minutes after we arrived it started to rain...
Iceland
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Iceland
Friends and family called us crazy for taking our two small children on a two week tour of Iceland. In two weeks we drove 3500km in a station wagon. I've always been a supporter of the idea that outdoor life doesn't end just cause you have kids....
