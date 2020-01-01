Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Iceland

Collected by Shanell
List View
Map View
Save Place

Svartifoss Trail

Svartifoss Trail, Iceland
This was a pretty nice hike, the waterfall is about 1.5km from the information center and it's an inclined hike. It took us about 1 h there and less back as you go downhill on the way back. It was really worth the trouble to see this amazing...
More Details >
Save Place

Reynisdrangar

Northern Europe
The charming coastal town of Vik is a perfect destination on any trip to Iceland. Vik is the southernmost village in Iceland and happens to be the wettest spot in the country. Arguably the best thing about Vik is its amazing beaches at...
More Details >
Save Place

Seljalandsfoss

Þórsmerkurvegur, Iceland
The impossible-to-pronounce Seljalandsfoss Waterfall in Iceland lies on the Southern Ring Road between the towns of Selfoss and Skogafoss on the way to the coastal town of Vik. The falls plunge about 200 feet into deep pool. Much of the waterfall...
More Details >
Save Place

Jökulsárlón

Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
More Details >
Save Place

The Horse Shoe

The Horse Shoe, Iceland
My husband and I just returned from a trip to Iceland for my 40th birthday. We were lucky enough to be in Iceland during a somewhat-rare solar storm that made the Northern Lights much brighter and more active than usual, and since that's what I...
More Details >
Save Place

Þingvellir National Park | Thingvellir National Park

Iceland
One of the most popular day trips from Reykjavík, this dramatic and scenic rift valley is both the historical site of Iceland’s Viking parliament and a geological wonder in its own right. Amongthe highlights arethe Almannagjá cliffs, where the...
More Details >
Save Place

Gullfoss

This dramatic two-tier waterfall, whose name translates as "Golden Falls," a reference to the shimmering mist that sometimes appears around the falls, is one of Iceland’s most famous—which is saying something in a country...
More Details >
Save Place

Skógafoss

On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  4. 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
  5. 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World