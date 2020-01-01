Iceland
Collected by Karen Van Horne
Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Nesjavellir 801, 801 Nesjavellir, Iceland
Nestled within a landscape of moss and lava less than an hour from Reykjavik, the Ion Adventure Hotel is one of the few true luxury hotels outside of Iceland’s capital. Under the careful eye of owner Sigurlaug Sverrisdóttir, a...
Selfoss, Iceland
In January, my husband took me to Iceland to celebrate my 40th birthday. There were a couple things I knew before I went that I wanted to see: the Northern Lights (amazing!), Icelandic ponies, the Gulfoss waterfall. What I was most curious about...
This was the hottest day we had in Iceland and had to do a kilometer hike in the snow. It was challenging as we had kids and the trail was really slippery. Every time we stepped off the trail we would go knee dip in the snow. It was a very nice...
On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
Þórsmerkurvegur, Iceland
The impossible-to-pronounce Seljalandsfoss Waterfall in Iceland lies on the Southern Ring Road between the towns of Selfoss and Skogafoss on the way to the coastal town of Vik. The falls plunge about 200 feet into deep pool. Much of the waterfall...
25 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101, USA
"I discovered Sea Bags back in 1998 or 1999," says Alex Carleton. "I was just sort of poking around Old Port, and there was this amazing little wharf building that had a shingle on the door that said 'Sea Bags.' It was an incredibly funky little...
Vogafjós, 660 Myvatn, Iceland
Built in 1947 on the banks of Lake Mývatn, this intimate, family-run hotel exudes traditional charm despite its nondescript exterior. The nine country house–style rooms are simply furnished, with peach-and-orange walls, wood floors,...
Aðalstræti 10, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The oldest house in Reykjavik (built in 1762) is home to the latest in Icelandic design, from books, clothing, and jewelry to a stool upholstered with lamb’s wool and a Blue Lagoon–like glass bowlby Kristín Sigfríður Garðarsdóttir.
The Horse Shoe, Iceland
My husband and I just returned from a trip to Iceland for my 40th birthday. We were lucky enough to be in Iceland during a somewhat-rare solar storm that made the Northern Lights much brighter and more active than usual, and since that's what I...
Wiesern 48, 5754 Hinterglemm, Austria
Josef Kroll has reimagined his family’s 14th-century estate in the Hinterglemm valley and turned it into a modern, 24-suite hotel. Its outstanding restaurant serves updated versions of classic dishes using meat, vegetables, and fruit from...
1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
