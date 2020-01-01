Iceland 2015
Collected by Vincent Bernier
Látrabjarg, Iceland
Látrabjarg is home to millions of puffins, but you must have a good day for taking photos and most importantly must be available during the evening. During the day they are on the ocean looking for fish. Our time there was very rainy and extremely...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Iceland
Dettifoss was on my list of must-see in Iceland ever since I saw Prometheus and its opening scene. I had to see with my own two eyes the enormous waterfall. The GPS pointed us to this one road that was all gravel and it was closed due to snow....
Námafjall, Iceland
It's like being on another planet when you get to Námafjall. Sterile of any vegetation, hot and with a strong sulfur smell this place looks and feels out of this world. I wish I had more time here but 10 minutes after we arrived it started to rain...
Grenjaðarstaður, Iceland
I've seen as many of these farm houses as I could while in Iceland. Entered a few too. They knew how to build a house back then. When you get inside it's warm and feels like the entire house is soundproof. They are so darn pretty too. Not touristy...
Northern Europe
The charming coastal town of Vik is a perfect destination on any trip to Iceland. Vik is the southernmost village in Iceland and happens to be the wettest spot in the country. Arguably the best thing about Vik is its amazing beaches at...
On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
Þórsmerkurvegur, Iceland
The impossible-to-pronounce Seljalandsfoss Waterfall in Iceland lies on the Southern Ring Road between the towns of Selfoss and Skogafoss on the way to the coastal town of Vik. The falls plunge about 200 feet into deep pool. Much of the waterfall...
Iceland
Looking at a volcanic crater is one thing. Seeing how puny a person is next to it, really puts things into perspective. Kerið crater is on the popular touristic route called the Golden Circle in South Iceland, covering about 300 km looping from...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
Snaefellsnes, Iceland
Búðir is a small hamlet in Búðahraun lava fields in Staðarsveit, which is in the western region of Iceland, on the westernmost tip of the Snaefellsnes peninsula where Hraunhafnará falls to the sea, the original old name of Búðir having been...
Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
Arnarfjörður, Iceland
Iceland’s Westfjords have always possessed a character and culture that’s markedly different from the rest of the country. Extending like a lobster claw from the northwest of Iceland, the region combines geographic remoteness with the compelling...
Sauðárkrókur, Iceland
This was a gorgeous day and a beautiful site to visit. No other tourists there so we had the entire place to ourselves. They knew how to build a well insulated house back then, well protected from the wind and feeling also soundproof. The Glaumbær...
Akureyri, Iceland
NE-2 640, 640 Grand Island, Iceland
One of the most impressive things I have ever seen. I so happy to have a nice day here after so many rainy ones. Visiting waterfalls is cold, windy, rainy weather is not much fun. But that was not the case here so I really took my time looking at...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Patreksfjörður, Iceland
This is the oldest steel ship in Iceland and it's located in the vicinity of Patreksfjörður. You can see it just by driving toward Breiðavík, that is where our hotel was located. The sky and water were really blue and dramatic, the lighting was...
Brekkuvellir, Iceland
We only stopped a few minutes here. I really wanted to walk in the sand. It looked so beautiful from the road. The rain started and the sky was dark and beautiful! Even though the sky was like that though, the water had this incredible, dark,...
Hnjótur, Iceland
This spot was marked on our map as a sightseeing spot but we had no clue what it was. Googling it while on the road (internet connection in that area is pretty good with a local data card) we discovered that it's sort of a museum that consists of...
Thingeyrar, Iceland
The church at Þingeyrar gives it a grand look and it is now the only visible reminder of the ancient dignity of the place. The congressman Ásgeir Einarsson had the church built. Prior to this there was an old turf church the site. Ásgeir decided...
Hofsós, Iceland
There are many places in Iceland that have these type of rock formations. These particular ones are in the town of Hofsós. Hofsós, with a population of about 200 individuals, is located 37 km east from Sauðárkrókur. Their port is one of the oldest...
66.046407, -17.343459, Garðarsbraut, 640 Húsavík, Iceland
Try something different and experience wildlife on board a traditional Icelandic schooner operated by North Sailing Húsavík.The crew is fun and very knowledgeable. They take you to Lundey, the Puffin Island, as well as the traditional whale...
Mývatn, Iceland
During summer the northern parts of Iceland get almost continuous daylight. The area around Lake Myvatn is ridiculously scenic - and not a little surreal - with geothermal areas (pictured), volcanic lakes and more. This image was taken at 11pm!
Hverfjall, Iceland
Up near Lake Myvatn looms this immense black volcano. To stand near it is to be humbled, yet again, by the majesty of Iceland's pure and raw nature. The crater is approximately 1 km in diameter and it's estimated to be around 2,800-2,900 years...
