Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Iceland

Collected by Sue
List View
Map View
Save Place

Blue Lagoon Thermal Spa

Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
More Details >
Save Place

Whale Watching in Húsavík

66.046407, -17.343459, Garðarsbraut, 640 Húsavík, Iceland
Try something different and experience wildlife on board a traditional Icelandic schooner operated by North Sailing Húsavík.The crew is fun and very knowledgeable. They take you to Lundey, the Puffin Island, as well as the traditional whale...
More Details >
Save Place

The Horse Shoe

The Horse Shoe, Iceland
My husband and I just returned from a trip to Iceland for my 40th birthday. We were lucky enough to be in Iceland during a somewhat-rare solar storm that made the Northern Lights much brighter and more active than usual, and since that's what I...
More Details >
Save Place

Látrabjarg

Látrabjarg, Iceland
Látrabjarg is home to millions of puffins, but you must have a good day for taking photos and most importantly must be available during the evening. During the day they are on the ocean looking for fish. Our time there was very rainy and extremely...
More Details >
Save Place

Námafjall

Námafjall, Iceland
It's like being on another planet when you get to Námafjall. Sterile of any vegetation, hot and with a strong sulfur smell this place looks and feels out of this world. I wish I had more time here but 10 minutes after we arrived it started to rain...
More Details >
Save Place

Þingvellir National Park | Thingvellir National Park

Iceland
One of the most popular day trips from Reykjavík, this dramatic and scenic rift valley is both the historical site of Iceland’s Viking parliament and a geological wonder in its own right. Amongthe highlights arethe Almannagjá cliffs, where the...
More Details >
Save Place

Hallgrimskirche

Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
More Details >
Save Place

12 Tónar

Skólavörðustígur 15, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
12 Tónar is one of Iceland's longest-serving record stores and is also a local record label. Housed in a traditional wooden house in downtown Reykjavik, it's the best place to find all kinds of Icelandic music—from classical and pop to rock and...
More Details >
Save Place

Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
More Details >
Save Place

Kex Hostel

Skúlagata 28, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
we didnt stay at KEX hostel but we went there twice for burgers and coffee and cool people watching. The interior is an instagrammers dream and the abbreviated menu is a good mix of American heartiness (cheeseburgers) and delicious Scando fare...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Laundromat Café

Austurstræti 9, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s Laundromat Café is one of the city’s most casual and upbeat places to hang out, whether you want to drink a fine craft beer, enjoy brunch, or—yes—do your laundry. The sister enterprise of the original establishment in Copenhagen, it’s...
More Details >
Save Place

Kraum

Aðalstræti 10, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The oldest house in Reykjavik (built in 1762) is home to the latest in Icelandic design, from books, clothing, and jewelry to a stool upholstered with lamb’s wool and a Blue Lagoon–like glass bowlby Kristín Sigfríður Garðarsdóttir.
More Details >
Save Place

Tjörnin Lake

Tjörnin, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Despite being so close to the harbor and the ocean, Reykjavík’s city lake has a charm and atmosphere all its own. Bordered by a main road on one side and a string of pretty, colorful residences on the other, the natural, stone-edged Tjörninis home...
More Details >
Save Place

National Museum of Iceland

Suðurgata 41, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The National Museum of Iceland is a great spot to find out about the nation's fascinating past. The permanent exhibition stretches right back to the first settlement and comes up to the present day, and contains some 2,000 objects plus around...
More Details >
Save Place

Jökulsárlón

Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
More Details >
Save Place

Gullfoss

This dramatic two-tier waterfall, whose name translates as "Golden Falls," a reference to the shimmering mist that sometimes appears around the falls, is one of Iceland’s most famous—which is saying something in a country...
More Details >
Save Place

Geysir

Iceland
Located about an hour northeast from Reykjavík and part of the famed Golden Circle tour (along with Gullfoss), the Geysir hot springs area consists of around a dozen hot water blowholes, including the eponymous Geysir. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Rauðisandur

Látrabjarg, Iceland
Rauðisandur, or (Red Sand), is precisely that: a beach with red sand. Endless red sand. Well, not endless, but 10 km is a lot. The magnificent hues of the sand differ with daylight and weather, and the beach is the biggest pearl in a string of...
More Details >
Save Place

Mývatn

Mývatn, Iceland
During summer the northern parts of Iceland get almost continuous daylight. The area around Lake Myvatn is ridiculously scenic - and not a little surreal - with geothermal areas (pictured), volcanic lakes and more. This image was taken at 11pm!
More Details >
Save Place

Dynjandi

Dynjandi, Iceland
Although Gullfoss gets most of the tourists, Dynjandi waterfall is arguably one of the most breathtaking (and one of the biggest) in Iceland.Situated in the remote Westfjords (it’s sometimes described as the region’s jewel), ittumblessome 328 feet...
More Details >
Save Place

Hesteyri

Hesteyri, Iceland
In the remote Westfjords of Iceland, many villages were abandoned in the 1950s due to the general decline of the fishing industries that kept them alive. Many of these villages are now protected wildlife areas and have their own special atmosphere...
More Details >
Save Place

Djúpivogur

Djúpivogur, Iceland
I expected to see many things in Iceland but had no clue there were reindeer there too. I guess I should have done my homework on the fauna better :). It was a lovely surprise to see them though close to Djúpivogur. There was an entire herd of...
More Details >
Save Place

Reynisdrangar

Northern Europe
The charming coastal town of Vik is a perfect destination on any trip to Iceland. Vik is the southernmost village in Iceland and happens to be the wettest spot in the country. Arguably the best thing about Vik is its amazing beaches at...
More Details >
Save Place

Skógafoss

On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
More Details >
Save Place

Seljalandsfoss

Þórsmerkurvegur, Iceland
The impossible-to-pronounce Seljalandsfoss Waterfall in Iceland lies on the Southern Ring Road between the towns of Selfoss and Skogafoss on the way to the coastal town of Vik. The falls plunge about 200 feet into deep pool. Much of the waterfall...
More Details >
Save Place

Vík

Vik, Iceland
Located in the not-so-easy-to-pronounce Mýrdalshreppur region, the small beachside town of Vík is bordered to the north by the immense (270-square-mile) Mýrdalsjökull, Iceland's fourth largest glacier, and to the south by the Atlantic Ocean and a...
More Details >
Save Place

Kirkjufell

Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
More Details >
Save Place

Kaffismiðja Íslands Cafe

Norðurmýri, Reykjavík, Iceland
Coffee roasted in-house and brewed by friendly baristas draws a young crowd into the old stone building near Reykjavik’s imposing Lutheran cathedral. Share one of the seven tables with a regular patron and catch up on local gossip while...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  4. 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
  5. 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World