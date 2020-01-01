Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Iceland

Collected by Laurie Doerschlen
List View
Map View
Save Place

Blue Lagoon Thermal Spa

Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
More Details >
Save Place

Blue Lagoon

Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
More Details >
Save Place

Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
More Details >
Save Place

Kaffismiðja Íslands Cafe

Norðurmýri, Reykjavík, Iceland
Coffee roasted in-house and brewed by friendly baristas draws a young crowd into the old stone building near Reykjavik’s imposing Lutheran cathedral. Share one of the seven tables with a regular patron and catch up on local gossip while...
More Details >
Save Place

Hallgrimskirche

Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
More Details >
Save Place

Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre

Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Opened in 2011, Reykjavík's Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre is not only the most significant classical music venue in Iceland (home to the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the Icelandic Opera), but also one of the country’s most striking...
More Details >
Save Place

Kirkjufell

Kirkjufell, Iceland
Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moon light? No? You should try it. You'll love it. If you can't find the Devil, try dancing with a sheep. There are plenty in Iceland. Vikings too - but it's tough to teach a Viking how to dance (citation...
More Details >
Save Place

Eyrarbakki

Eyrarbakki, Iceland
On a trip to the amazing Iceland this January, my husband and I ended our first day at the small seaside town of Eyrarbakki. I wasn't prepared for how beautiful the Icelandic coast would be. The sun started its slow descent right around 4:45 each...
More Details >
Save Place

Djúpivogur

Djúpivogur, Iceland
I expected to see many things in Iceland but had no clue there were reindeer there too. I guess I should have done my homework on the fauna better :). It was a lovely surprise to see them though close to Djúpivogur. There was an entire herd of...
More Details >
Save Place

Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur

Tryggvagata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which humbly translates as "the best hot dog in town," is a simple stand in central Reykjavík whose popularity over the decades has given it a kind of cult status. Almost everyone in the country has eaten...
More Details >
Save Place

Grillmarkaðurinn

Lækjargata 2a, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The award-winning Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market), known for working with local farmers and suppliers to create meals that are fresh, organic, seasonal, and delicious, is a definite culinary highlight for foodies visiting Iceland. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Kraum

Aðalstræti 10, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The oldest house in Reykjavik (built in 1762) is home to the latest in Icelandic design, from books, clothing, and jewelry to a stool upholstered with lamb’s wool and a Blue Lagoon–like glass bowlby Kristín Sigfríður Garðarsdóttir.
More Details >
Save Place

101 Hotel

The 101 Hotel’s clean lines and minimalist color scheme—Nordic-cool grays, whites, and blacks warmed by tan oak floors and natural light—reflect the sensibility of owner Ingibjörg S. Pálmadóttir, a graduate of The New School for Design in New...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Piazzale Michelangelo

Piazzale Michelangelo, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
One of the best views of Florence can be savored from the Piazzale Michelangelo, a short walk across the Arno River from downtown Florence. For a fun afternoon head to the square and enjoy an enchanting panorama of the city, followed by a relaxing...
More Details >
Save Place

Amsterdam in Photos

Herengracht 427, 1017 BR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Exploring Amsterdam aboard a canal boat is an iconic way to see the sights, with myriad tours and cruises plying the 65 miles of waterways that lattice the city. From many spots you can join simple, hour-long cruises with narrators describing...
More Details >
Save Place

Jökulsárlón

Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World