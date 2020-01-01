Iceberg Blues
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Celebrating the glowing blues of the icecaps and reflecting on ways to save the beauties.
Goudier Island,Wiencke Island, Antarctica
I was mesmerized by the icebergs in Antarctica- each unique like a snowflake. But in addition to beautiful looks, they also had a personality which is what I think drew them to me the most. An iceberg is a large piece of freshwater ice that has...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
6000 Glacier Spur Rd, Juneau, AK 99801, USA
Stepping out of a helicopter onto the middle of an Alaskan glacier is pretty breathtaking. There are amazing blue ice caves to be explored, deep crevices full of crystal clear water you can drink, and an incredible expanse of white stretching to...
Antarctica
They own this part of the globe, and maybe that’s why it’s so special. It may be one of the last places on earth where man hasn’t taken over. A world where humans are not the center of attention – that’s exactly what draws me here. The wildlife in...
Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
We booked a place on a ship and toured the multitude of inlets and islands and glaciers spilling into the sea. It was beautiful! and that's me iin the photo, freezing my backside off in that stiff wind!
Ilulissat, Greenland
If you're really up for adventurous travel, Greenland should be your next stop. While it's not easy to get to, it's worth the trip. Kangerlussuaq doesn't appear to have much to do at first. But if you dig a little deeper, you'll have the chance to...
Alaska, USA
Looking for an active vacation not too far? Look no further! We took a 7 days Kayaking trip in Glacier Bay in Alaska. It was one of the best experiences of our lives. We took then another 5 days Kayaking trip to watch the whales in Point Adolphus....
After Newfoundland sheds its snowy mantle in spring, the coastline teems with nesting puffins, feeding humpbacks, and blue-flag irises. The province is also the best place in North America to see icebergs, a fitting way to honor the Titanic, which...
Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
Trekking along the glacier. This water tastes fresh.
