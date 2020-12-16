Ice, Ice Baby ~The Best Experiences On Ice
Collected by Bethany Salvon & Randy Kalp , AFAR Ambassador
A collection of the best things you can do on ice.
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
Marknadsvägen 63, 981 91 Jukkasjärvi, Sweden
When I first stepped into the blue folds of the ICEHOTEL in Jukkasjärvi I thought this must be what Superman's Fortress of Solitude looks like. It's that blue found in the water of higher latitudes, a blue that looks photoshopped although no...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bruges, Belgium
Mini ice sculpted Bruges at the The Snow & Ice Sculpture Festival Bruges 2013, Belgium. It's -6C inside and all worth it. It looks to me like the exhibit is a tad larger than in past years. The main theme this year is Disney's Frozen but my...
Climb into a sturdy kayak for a polar safari, where you encounter the ice and its creatures such as the Crabeater seal, up close. Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic experts were the first to pioneer kayaking in the polar regions, which means...
Huaraz, Peru
Hiked the Lago 69 loop to the lake of the same name. It was a breathless hike with the high altitudes, but the views were worth it!
Viedma Glacier, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
The adventure started the moment you stepped off the boat where you were deposited onto some harsh terrain. Large, barren, orange colored rocks greeted you requiring you to get across them first before you could get to the glacier. Our...
Eishohlenstrasse 30, 5450 Werfen, Austria
The largest ice caves in the world lie just 30 miles south of Salzburg in the Eisriesenwelt at Werfen. Only a portion of the more than 20 miles of caves are open to the public on a 75-minute guided tour, but what's available to visit is...
Mt Shasta, CA 96067, USA
30 feet below the cornice of a narrow crevasse, I’m dangling like a marionette on a 9-mil rope, staring in awe at a rippling splinter of luminescent blue ice—the size of a 10-story building—jutting from a rift in the Hotlum glacier. And what’s...
Sint-Katelijneplein, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
The most interesting part of Brussels' Christmas Market is in St Catherine's Square, where there are not only food and drink stalls, as well as those to buy gifts, but also a chance to go ice skating and ride a very big Ferris wheel. The square is...
Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
I was a glacier virgin. I had never seen one in person before, much less set foot on one. That all changed though as the helicopter lifted off and took off towards the incredible Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island. Almost as soon as...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Canada, Improvement District No. 9, AB T1L 1K2, Canada
Alberta, Canada is an all-seasons destination thanks to an abundance of rugged beauty. In the winter months though skiing seems to take center stage, which is a shame since there are so many other great adventure activities in the region. One of...
Montreal, QC, Canada
While the tradition of going to sugar shacks is normally more of a spring thing, the “maple season” varies greatly from one year to another. And with Quebec producing 80% of the world’s supply in maple syrup —you’re welcome— there is a rather...
2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
When waterways in the Netherlands freeze into glittering paths, overjoyed residents take to the ice. Visitors can buy or rent a pair of noren (traditional long-blade skates) to glide across town or take part in one of the country’s dozens of...
2100 Frostwood Dr, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Sitting pretty on seven acres below Canyons Resort, the Waldorf Astoria is one of Park City’s preferred stays thanks to its elegant suites, sleek spa, and signature service. Opened in 2009, the stone-and-log lodge projects alpine...
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. One of the most stunning places in Torres del Paine National Park is Lago Grey, where you can view pieces of the giant Grey Glacier that have broken off and populated the lake. On sunny days, you can hear...
1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
