ice ice baby

Collected by Jade Jaeckle
Jökulsárlón

Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Akureyri

Akureyri, Iceland
Although it’s home to only about20,000 souls, Iceland’s second biggest city is often referred to as the capital of northern Iceland. A functioning port and fishing center, it has a surprisingly lively infrastructure with a slew of chic and...
Blue Lagoon Thermal Spa

Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
Kraum

Aðalstræti 10, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The oldest house in Reykjavik (built in 1762) is home to the latest in Icelandic design, from books, clothing, and jewelry to a stool upholstered with lamb’s wool and a Blue Lagoon–like glass bowlby Kristín Sigfríður Garðarsdóttir.
101 Hotel

The 101 Hotel’s clean lines and minimalist color scheme—Nordic-cool grays, whites, and blacks warmed by tan oak floors and natural light—reflect the sensibility of owner Ingibjörg S. Pálmadóttir, a graduate of The New School for Design in New...
Blue Lagoon

Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
Grillmarkaðurinn

Lækjargata 2a, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The award-winning Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market), known for working with local farmers and suppliers to create meals that are fresh, organic, seasonal, and delicious, is a definite culinary highlight for foodies visiting Iceland. The...
