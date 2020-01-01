I Want to Go To Here
Collected by Sara Lieberman , AFAR Contributor
21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN, UK
Heading off the Royal Mile to find Greyfriar's Bobby, we passed this cafe that, by its name, I assumed was an Indian restaurant. But a closer look at the bottom of the main window stated that this was where the hero of Hogwarts was created. The...
130 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1QS, UK
Had this cuppa with a Scottish breakfast in Garfunkel's. If its just coffee that you want however, just a few doors down, there is also a Garfunkel's cafe. I didn't get to try it though. Or if you want something more traditional and American,...
30-34 Candlemaker Row, Edinburgh EH1 2QE, UK
Located across the street from the bar is a statue in honor of Greyfriars Bobby. Bobby was the name of a cute little Skye Terrier who has become legendary in the Scottish capital. When Bobby's master died, he was so sad and yet an obedient dog,...
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
Magic Island, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Even before I moved to Hawaii, I knew I wanted to be a part of the Lantern Floating Festival. It takes place on Memorial Day weekend in May at Ala Moana Park in Honolulu. An estimated 40,000 people turned out for the 2012 celebration where...
