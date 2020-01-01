I like BEER!
Paseo de la Virgen del Puerto, 67, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Madrid is a city for soccer lovers - they boast three teams in the city and one just a short distance south in the suburbs. Atletico, who usually play second fiddle to Real Madrid are actually having a great season and are ahead of their cross...
Zwaardstraat 18, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
In the Marolles area, so stopped in a cafe/restaurant for something to eat but first had a beer and a look through my favorite Belgian magazine.
Rue Gheude 56, 1070 Anderlecht, Belgium
The Cantillon Brewery is one of the few that still makes the unique gueze and lambic beers. The brewery was started by a family and four generations later, that same family still runs the place and brews the beer. You can tour the place and even...
Amazing tacos and drinks! Come early, the line is almost always out the door!
Rue de la Centrale 2, 4000 Liège, Belgium
Enjoying a beer at the home of Standard Liege in Belgium. The league is called the Jupiler Pro League and is sponsored by the brewery that makes Jupiler.
Terreiro do Paço – Ala Nascente nº 62 a 65, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
The beer museum recently opened in the newly renovated Praca do Comercio. The dining room serves delicious, typical Portuguese food - especially great steaks that go so well with the Portuguese beers and wines. The museum is on the first floor and...
Melkmarkt 15, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
De Muze is a nice Belgian cafe that is popular with locals and just about everybody else who walks by and hears the jazz sliding out from under the door. The place is so popular that when we went in, there was not a table or chair that was free....
Atletenstraat 80, 2020 Antwerpen, Belgium
At the Olympic Stadium in Antwerpen, where Beerschot AC plays, the fans love their beer. Although the Jupiler League and Jupiler being the best (marketed!) Belgian beer, it was great to NOT see it here but instead the Palm brand. The stadium is...
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are now 35 locations of Eataly, the massive Italian food hall, around the world, with 18 of them in Italy itself. The New York City one at Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, which opened in 2010, was the first in the United States (it's been...
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Delirium Café in Brussels is nothing less than a pilgrimage for beer aficionados. Try mentioning a place with over 2000 different options, and see how starry their eyes will get. This bar is located right in the heart of Brussels, a stone...
737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
A visit to Chicago's historic meat-packing district at any time is, in and of itself, a bit of an adventure. The area has certainly seen enough transitions to bring in the hip and happening in recent years. However the best reason to visit,...
380 Rue Dorchester, Québec, QC G1K 6A7, Canada
The Saint-Roch neighborhood, a 15-minute walk from Vieux-Quebec (Old Quebec), is a popular place to hang out, thanks in part to this microbrewery and bistro. All the beers are handmade in old-fashioned styles. Try the Malgven, a toasty amber ale....
Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of the "must visit" places in Brussels is A la Morte Subite, which is a cafe that dates back over a hundred years. It has that real "Brussels" & "Jacques Brel" feel to it. I remember the old days when there was lots of beer being poured and...
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you're in Brussels and like beer, I mean all kinds of beer, then the Delirium Cafe is the place for you! The cafe is somewhat tucked away in the restaurant section of the city, just off of the grand place. The short walk is worth it and while...
Grand Place 12, 7000 Mons, Belgium
Every year in the merry month of May you can find me in the main square in Mons partaking in the annual beerfest. Well, I say annual but really they tend to have impromptu beerfests there and about from time to time as well. Mons is in the south...
Passendale, 8980 Zonnebeke, Belgium
Need I say more?! UPDATE: Yes... This photo is from the village of Passendale, which is best known for one of the fiercest battles in the First World War. In the main square, where there are just a couple of cafes, I spotted this sign for a very...
8690 Herberg, Belgium
While in Passendale stopped off for something to eat and of course you don't eat in Belgium unless you have a beer to accompany it - except for breakfast. Westmalle is one of the Belgian trappist beers and is highly recommended.
Guido Gezellestraat 7, 8970 Poperinge, Belgium
In the small town of Poperinge, which is famous not only for hops but also lace, is Hop Museum. The museum gives the history of the hop from its humble beginning to today and this is done not only with displays but also an audio guide which is...
Jagerstraat 8, 8970 Poperinge, Belgium
The Hop Museum doesn't honor jumping up and down, pogo sticks or the Easter bunny but that little female flower that is essential in making beer. Only the female flower can be used to make the brew so in this instance - no men allowed! The picture...
Place Alix du Rosoit, 7860 Lessines, Belgium
Not only is Lessines the birth place of one of Belgium's most famous artists, Rene Magritte, but it is also where you can find the Hospital Notre Dame a la Rose. This is the church next to the hospital, taken from the hospital's garden where they...
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Delirium Café has hundreds and hundreds of beers but of course the most popular is their very own Delirium and Delirium Nocturne. If I'm driving however, I often opt for something not as strong, like the Floris Cactus. Not sure if it tastes like a...
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Delirium Café is probably the most popular drinking establishment in Brussels. OK, it is the most popular with tourists; it's rare that a Belgian friend says, "hey, let's go get a few beers at the Delirium!" If you're into beer and tourist sites,...
318 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74120, USA
Get close to your neighbor and belt out the lyrics. This hole-in-the-wall dive bar is a lot of fun and regularly features traditional Irish music, mainly a highly regarded band named Cairde na Gael. The atmosphere is a lot of fun and the crowd can...
Rue d'Houdeng 20, 7070 Le Roeulx, Belgium
The St. Feuillien brewery that we can visit today was founded in 1873 by Stéphanie Friart. In the recent years they have been under constant renovation combining the restoration of a nineteenth-century industrial heritage with modern facilities....
306 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Located in South Boston, the Harpoon Brewery ticks all the boxes on the beer lover’s wish list. There's a detailed, unhurried tour of a working brewing operation and the chance to sample nearly the entire line of Harpoon’s beers (well, as much as...
Chaussée de Mons 28, 7904 Pipaix, Belgium
Other than their main beer, Bush, the Dubuisson Brewery also has another called Cuvée des Trolls and, you guessed it, they have a troll on the label. As a matter of fact in the basement of one part of the brewery complex, under the restaurant,...
Chaussée de Mons 28, 7904 Pipaix, Belgium
The Dubuisson Brewery's main brew is Bush beer. The name is actually a translation from French to English, since the Dubuisson family wanted to complete with British beers that were becoming popular in Belgium during the last century. Bush beer is...
