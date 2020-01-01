I Heart Oregon
Collected by Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
The summer and fall that I got to spend leading cycling trips through Oregon had me fall in love with my own country, all over again. The outdoor opportunities are everywhere and it's such a special way to witness this beautiful state. Rivers, vineyards, mountains, breweries, independent coffee houses, bookstores and bicycles. I think Oregon just might be heaven?
Save Place
Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Look at this view, from the back porch of the classic, Crater Lake Lodge. That blue begging for your complete attention. It makes sense why both rows of rocking chairs are facing only this direction. I was lucky enough to lead many of our Biking...
Save Place
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Save Place
Terrebonne, OR 97760, USA
Even on a cold, gray day in winter, this state park is something to be celebrated. (The last time I was this impressed with a six-mile hike I was in the diverse and mind-blowing landscape known as the South Island of New Zealand.) Smith Rock State...
Save Place
531 SW 13th St, Bend, OR 97702, USA
During your visit to Bend, there's a high probability that you'll do the local 'float' through town on the river and end up with a cold, craft beer at the Deschutes Brewery. A classic must! If you're looking to do more than float, then head...
Save Place
Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Don't miss the chance to sleep on the rim of the beautiful Crater Lake, while staying at the historical and charming Crater Lake Lodge. The views are unmatched, the staff is friendly and you already know it's my favorite national park breakfast in...
Save Place
Sandy River, Oregon, USA
This 35 mile loop ride will steal your heart. If you live in or are traveling through Portland, here's my suggested itinerary. Head out to the McMenamins Edgefield hotel property in Troutdale. Grab some serious coffee at their espresso bar in the...
Save Place
2126 SW Halsey St, Troutdale, OR 97060, USA
I love all of the McMenamins properties I've stayed at over the years on travel through the Pacific Northwest, but I may have a new favorite: McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, right at the western mouth of the Columbia River Gorge. As always, the...
Save Place
25 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend, OR 97701, USA
This was always my favorite place to tuck in for an early morning espresso when I was trip leading for Backroads on our cycling trips in the area. On a cool morning, it's cozy, cool, creative and intimate. Plus, the artwork on the exterior of the...
Save Place
US-101, North Bend, OR 97459, USA
This is a hike that, on a day when the weather is cooperating, is a transformative experience—it's just that beautiful. I lucked out when my arrival to the John Dellenback Dune Trailhead coincided with a break in the rain and clouds I'd seen all...
Save Place
657 E Main St, Cottage Grove, OR 97424, USA
The Axe and the Fiddle is a proper pub and a place where loggers and organic farmers alike seem to settle in and become convivial. The building is a restored Burkholder Woods building with ample space to create great acoustics for the live bands...
Save Place
Row River Trail, Oregon 97434, USA
On a recent road trip hiking and biking my way through Oregon, I fell hard for the entirely car-free, 17 miles of paved biking/walking trail just outside of Cottage Grove called the River Row Trail. Pine forests, roaring rivers, Dorena Lake—it was...
Save Place
91814 Cape Blanco Rd, Port Orford, OR 97465, USA
I'd had a magical day working my way down the southwestern stretch of the Oregon coast, stopping along the way for hikes on the state park trails to stretch my legs. With two hours left of daylight I arrived at Cape Blanco to check out the...
Save Place
15500 US-101, Klamath, CA 95548, USA
Yes, there's a hint of the American-road-trip cheese factor, but for a family on the stretch of road from Northern California to Oregon on Highway 101, this stop would be a home run. It's 36 miles south of the Oregon border, amid the miles of...
Save Place
325 2nd St SE, Bandon, OR 97411, USA
It was time for a coffee stop on my drive down the Oregon coast and I followed the signs to the 'old town' section of Bandon to warm up in to the Bandon Coffee Company. Mocha in hand, I wanted to wander through the historical district before...
Save Place
U.S. 101, Brookings, OR 97415, USA
The perfect place for some dramatic, coastal hiking when you're on the Old US Highway 101 is Harris Beach State Park. After viewing Arch Rock, head south on the well marked Coastal Trail for an incredible out and back hike to the Natural Bridges...
Save Place
Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon, OR 97411, USA
Bullards Beach State Park has plenty of ways to enjoy the coast, river and dunes, but it may be the lighthouse that was built in 1896 that steals your heart. The Coquille River Lighthouse is a testament to the time when a light keeper and his...
Save Place
1020 Lighthouse Rd, Winchester Bay, OR 97467, USA
While scouting out the remaining lighthouses left standing on the Oregon coast, I was lucky enough time my visit with two gray whales. There's a vintage whale watching station just across the parking lot at the Umpqua River Lighthouse and with a...
Save Place
315 NE 3rd St, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
On a chilly November morning in McMinnville, Oregon, I was instructed to go and sample the coffee and breakfast scramble at the cozy and cool Community Plate. They have communal tables that represent more than a place to gather with friends over...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever