I die for dumplings!
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
I'm a dim sum fanatic and seek it out all over the world.
Old Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
In India's north, Tibetan influence is everywhere—most prevalent in Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama himself resides (when he's not jetting about the world, that is). Armed with pins proclaiming "I heart momos," my friend and I would relentlessly...
20 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
Paris is known for many things but until recently, ethnic fare wasn't one of them. In the hip neighborhood south of Pigalle, YOOM is my go-to spot for wildly delicious dim sum in an environment that is both cozy and contemporary - not the dive we...
3709 Convoy St Lecture Hall, San Diego, CA 92111, USA
The interior of Emerald's is quite spacious with dozens of large round tables covered in white linen. Throughout the course of the meal, Chinese women push around carts loaded with all sorts of steamed, fried, baked and raw foods. The first time I...
Jiading, Shanghai, China
With Shanghai’s sprawling metro system, this suburb is now a few short stops from downtown. Why would you want to make the trek out to Nanxiang? Well, among other reasons, it’s the home of xiaolongbao…those marvelous little soup filled pockets of...
Prince Edward, Hong Kong
Hong Kong cuisine matriarch Martha Sherpa instructs both culinary professionals and aspiring visitors how to prepare dim sum staples like traditional pork steamed buns and dumplings filled with homemade egg custard. Intimate classes of no more...
46 Bowery, New York, NY 10013, USA
New York City's Chinese and Chinese American populations total around 570,000, making this the largest concentration of Chinese outside the mother country. The first Chinatown in Manhattan dates to the 1870s, and while it continues to grow, it has...
Deoksugung-gil, Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Bukchon, the historic neighborhood between Gyeongbok-gung and Changdeok-gung palaces in the heart of Seoul, is the home of buk-chon son mandu, which translates as "handmade dumplings." Even though this is a Seoul chain restaurant, the namesake...
3199 Powell St, Emeryville, CA 94608, USA
Great inexpensive dimsum with a fabulous view of San Francisco and the Bay Bridge! Unlike a lot of dimsum places that pass carts, here you order off the menu to your heart's delight. The services is fast and efficient! This spot gets crowded on...
101 Spear St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Most dim sum places in the San Francisco Bay Area are pretty typical of what you can find in Asia, culture and all. And while I love authentic as much as the next person, there is a place that has elevated the art of the dumpling. I am not alone...
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
21 Namdaemunsijang 4-gil, Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Dumplings are delicious. That's not much of a secret. But snacking on dumplings in one of the world's busiest and most atmospheric night markets? That's an entirely different experience. Namdaeumun Night Market, located smack dab in the heart of ...
Beiyuanmen Snacks Street, Lianhu District, Xi'an, China
You can't visit Xi'an without having a dumpling feast. Defachang is considered one of the best dumpling houses in the region. Call ahead to request the 18-course dumpling banquet so you can sample the many varieties. One of my favorites is this...
216 Lavender St, Singapore 338777
When I asked some locals where to eat late-night, I was directed to the Lavender Street Food Court. I passed on the turtle soup and instead feasted on dim sum and the famous Singapore chilli crab.
After browsing strings of pearls of every shape, size, and color, I picked the ones I liked and the shopkeeper here made them into a necklace for me. I got to pick the clasp and knotting style, too. This is shop No. 29 on the third floor in the...
168 Fangbang Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Before it was reincarnated as a dumpling and noodle joint back in 1972, Din Tai Fung was a cooking oil business. That doesn't sound so promising in the flavor department, but it turns out these xiao long baoare some of the best in Shanghai. Try...
18 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002, USA
On weekends this place is dim sum heaven. I’m not talking about the “trendy” dim sum places that look pretty, but drill a hole in your pocket. Golden Unicorn is a family establishment! Go there on any given weekend and what you will find are...
207 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
I go to Momofuku Ssam Bar every time I'm in NY and free for Sunday brunch. It is worth all the hype it has garnered. Go with a large group and order many orders of the pork buns, which are more like Chinese tacos, stuffed with tender pork belly...
9-11 Fuk Wing St, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong
I've done my share of silly things in the name of good food - some of those exploits documented here on AFAR, I'm sure. Standing on a street corner in the pouring rain at 9am waiting for a lunch restaurant to open with 150 other hungry visitors...
When I first visited Beijing in 1993 many of the locals looked at me like I was from another planet. Okay, I’m 2 meters tall so that might have had something to do with it. However, it still seemed as if they had never seen a foreigner before. And...
Zhusigang 2nd Rd, DongShanKou, Yuexiu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Laobanzhang is an old Chinese restaurant opened by a veteran, and the waitstaff are usually attired in camouflage pants. Military themes aside, the signature dish is Guan Tang Bao Zi (Steamed Bun with Hot Gravy) and Chinese millet congee (a...
664 S Weller St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
There are plenty of great dim sum restaurants in Seattle's International District, aka Chinatown, but Duk Li is a personal favorite. While they don't wheel carts full of steamer baskets around the restaurant, the food is served up fresh, fast, and...
Chifeng Rd, Jin Jie, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300041
If you're looking for the most famous food in Tianjin, look no further than Goubuli. The restaurant is now a global sensation, with locations around China and the world, but it got its start here in the late 1880s. The dish itself is familiar: a...
China, Shanghai Shi, Jingan Qu, 上海市静安区海防路435号 邮政编码: 200040
For a fun way to see the city while getting in a good jog, check out UnTour's Running tours for a uniquely guided journey through the city. You can choose their standard 10km route, or, if you're feeling really ambitious, they offer 20km & 25km...
4405 675 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
A San Francisco Chinatown spot that is fast-paced and cash only. They have a good variety of dimsum, but are known for making pretty good shrimp dumpling (Har Gow). The place can be intimidating but for 3 pieces of dimsum for $1.50 it is worth the...
1135 Lawrence Expy, Sunnyvale, CA 94089, USA
There will likely be a wait at Hong Kong Saigon Restaurant, but the dim sum is worth sticking around for. The Snowy Mountain buns and the chive dumplings are two of my favorites. The restaurant also does top-notch purple taro bao, which are hard...
90 Huanghe Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
There's always a line in front of this hole-in-the-wall, but don’t be deterred: Jia Jia's queue moves fast, and its steamed soup dumplings are worth the wait. When it’s your turn to order, you bark what you want—pork, crab, or...
24 Xinyuan Xili Middle St, Chaoyang Qu, China, 100027
At Din Tai Fung their dumplings are so good they earned a Michelin star. The service here is fast, and the decor is slightly on the upscale side—but you probably won't notice because you'll be focused on eating dumplings. I've never really been...
Xinzhuang, Minhang, China, 201100
Ah, the flavor of mutton. So gamey and satisfying. Wherever you're from, the rich food from Inner Mongolia will surely be a comfort. Not all of the food here, though, comes in the form of giant shanks like Genghis Khan might have eaten. Diners go...
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese...
