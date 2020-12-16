I admire Sivan Askayo
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Sivan Askayo has a beautiful eye for composition and light. I absolutely adore her photography and think she is amazingly talented. I happen to love red which she often seems to capture a splash of in her images. This is a curated list of some of my favorites.
Piazzale Michelangelo, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
75003 Paris, France
Manicured hedges in a hidden garden off of Rue Francs-Bourgeois in the Marais district
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003 Paris, France
Walking on Blvd Beaumarchais, you can find some real Parisian gems. One of them is Merci, a well known chic, ethnic concept store, hidden at the back of a courtyard in number 111 of the Boulevard. At the entrance to the store, there is an old red...
R. de São Pedro de Alcântara 81, 1250-238 Lisboa, Portugal
I love that restaurant. It is known for its great young vibe, a modern Portugese kitchen and a retro-vintage chic feel. The restaurant, which is part of the hotel, is an attractive meeting place for lunch or dinner. Adjacent to the restauran there...
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
Rua dos Caldeireiros 261, 4050-142 Porto, Portugal
This is a great spot for a Weekend brunch, especially if it is raining outside. (At least that what happened to me). I loved the contrast between the raw grey industrial walls and the warm chocolate-colored wood furniture and the green plants. The...
Via Chiaia, 1/2, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
The most famous café in town, this historic spot oozes period charm and maintains much of its original Belle Epoque decor. The main bar is for stand-up coffees and aperitivi, but there are several cozy salons for a sit-down treat. The terrace is a...
Av. da Liberdade 138-142, 1250-001 Lisboa, Portugal
On Liberdade Avenue, amid famous designer stores, sits this five-star hotel. Each room is decorated in white and black with Victorian-inspired details. Enjoy one of the many sunny days in Lisbon, sitting outside in the terrace.
9 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
The friendly neighborhood of Rue des Martyrs is afavorite destination for buyingedible souvenirs of Paris. To get started, head to No.9, where the beautiful Chambre auxConfitures stocksendless jars of jam for your morning tartineas well as...
Olei Zion St, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The ever-colorful Jaffa Flea Market, in operation for more than 100 years, inhabits a portside neighborhood of alleyways, covered walkways, and outdoor verandas. Wander the endless market streets to find restored antiques and handicrafts, Judaica...
Stralauer Allee 3, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Nhow Hotel Berlin is nicknamed the Music and Lifestyle Hotel, mostly because it is the only hotel in Europe that offers two professional music studios, well equipped with recording booth, mixing, and pre- and post-production options. So, among the...
