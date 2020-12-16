Huntington Beach, CA
Collected by Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador
Known as Surf City U.S.A., Huntington Beach is an ideal spot to enjoy the surf and sand.
Near the Huntington Beach Pier, beach volleyball is constantly being played. This is one of those free activities which you can have a lot of fun partaking in. Locals are typically keen on adding a players so don't be shy to ask to join. Courts...
Even though it may be small and size, this place is not lacking on history. The staff at this museum have a wealth of knowledge about surfing, along with the history of the area and are more than willing to chat with attendees. In addition to surf...
Even in the dead of "winter" sports enthusiasts frequent the beaches of Huntington Beach and in addition to surfing, kiteboarding is also a popular activity. If you walk up the coast to the north you can find the Huntington Beach Dog Park, which...
Near the Huntington Beach Pier in Orange County you'll find Zack's Surf Shop, a rental shop that will definitely fulfill your outdoor sport needs - Surfing lessons and rentals, bicycles and four person buggies are all available for rental (their...
The iconic Huntington Beach Pier with its red and aqua facade is one of the best places to view surfers catch waves in Southern California. The vantage point is really phenomenal as many of the largest waves break near or around the pier. Parking...
During an ice crystal sunset a number of commuters pulled off of the Pacific Coast Highway near Sunset Beach to watch, I was able to isolate this man from the crowd who seemed completely stuck by the beauty. Sunset Beach is near the Bolsa Chica...
