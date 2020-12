There are plenty of reasons to visit The Big D. Texas barbecue is world renowned. Southern Hospitality is awfully welcoming. The Cowboys live next door, Mavericks are often spotted running through the streets, Old Monks abound (they love to chat), while the big city plays host to hundreds of cultural attractions - JFK memorials, beautiful museums, and even the odd green space. But the best reason of all to come down South is to get closer to those elusive Velcro Pygmies.