Hummus Rumpus: Where to Meet Your Chickpea Needs
Collected by Ethan Gelber
People can be very particular about surprising things. One of them is hummus. True purists will only eat hummus with the 'right' kind of texture -- some like it smooth, others chunky, yet others committed to every variation in between. Diehard fans just like to eat it wherever they can find it, which, despite its growing universality, isn't everywhere. Here's a selection of where hummus definitely can be found and, from the descriptions, is pretty good.
Save Place
Ha-Dolfin St 1, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The original patriarch of this outfit sold hummus from a pushcart before opening the shop more than 40 years ago. His descendants make two or three big batches every day, which they serve from 8 a.m. until they run out, usually around 3 p.m. You...
Save Place
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Save Place
Spanish Arch, Long Walk, Galway, H91 E9XA, Ireland
Ard Bia at Nimmos (Gaelic for “high food”) is a lovely space in a stone building near the Spanish Arch in Galway, and one of the city’s most popular restaurants, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Inspired...
Save Place
315 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6A 0A7, Canada
The owners at this breakfast and lunch spot make almost everything from scratch and by hand, from grinding chickpeas for their hummus to making almond milk for the granola. They even offer vegan butter. (604) 681-5776. As told to Rhonda May. This...
Save Place
701 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
In the heart of D.C.'s Penn Quarter, Zaytinya serves up a variety of tapas inspired by traditional dishes from Greece, Lebanon, and Turkey. It also has a selection of wines from such Eastern Mediterranean countries and seasonally serves a hot tea...
Save Place
845 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
If you're a Persian food aficionado like me, you will absolutely love this place! I can't get enough of those chicken shish kebabs and hummus/pita combinations. Located in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp District, you can expect a very diverse crowd,...
Save Place
3125 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
For a unique dining experience, try Divan—a Mediterranean restaurant and hookah lounge. Guests are transported to Arabia, surrounded by pillows and curtains. Order small bites like the lamb kufta and hummus while you smoke the hookah. Divan also...
Save Place
47 Charlotte St, Saint John, NB E2L 2H8, Canada
Save Place
1624 Laskin Road Suite 727, Hilltop North Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA
Go for the hummus and you'll surely leave with some baklava. Azar's is a local restaurant specializing in Lebanese/Mediterranean cuisine and their fresh hummus is fantastic. There are several locations in the Virginia Beach area and two have an...
Save Place
40A W McNab Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA
Since 2001, By Their Fruit has produced vine-ripe beefsteak tomatoes, salsa, hummus, Georgia peaches, and other high-quality produce to the city of Pompano Beach. Owners Kristy and Roque Cavazos come from a long line of produce retails, and...
Save Place
Insa-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Tucked away in the heart of downtown Seoul is the quaint Insadong district, where a Korea of yore comes to life in the form of traditional artists and musicians, shops selling Korean crafts and souvenirs, and street performers dressed in native...
Save Place
2225 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Hummus that melts in your mouth, and combination plates that include all the good stuff—Crazy Pita's fresh Greek food is a favorite lunch and dinner spot among all of the area's locals. And don't forget the "Greek" salad—this hot spot features a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25