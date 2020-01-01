Where are you going?
How to See Thailand in a Month

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
A month in Thailand gives visitors the luxury of stretching out for a while and exploring lesser-known attractions alongside the big hitters. The capital, Bangkok, with its lively dining and entertainment scene, will no doubt be on the agenda. Heading north from the capital, beautiful scenery and potential motorbike adventures await in the highlands of the north. After such relative exertion, opportunities to kick back or perhaps learn how to dive are among the specialties of the south.
Ko Wua Talab Viewpoint

Ang Thong, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani, Thailand
It's quite a trek to the viewpoint at Ko Wua Talab, but the views out over Mu Ko Angthong National Marine park are worth the climb. It certainly doesn't feel worth it while you're scrambling over razor-sharp rocks that threaten to snap your ankles...
Amphawa Floating Market

Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
In the days when Bangkok was known as the Venice of the East many people got around by boat and plentiful trade was done on the water. Though many of the canals have been filled in to make way for roads, the age-old process of buying and selling...
Ko Yao Noi

Ko Yao Noi, Ko Yao District, Phang-nga, Thailand
Seasoned Thailand travelers often complain how the crowds have ruined places like Phuket and Samui, once rustic tropical oases before they succumbed to mass tourism. This old school charm is still alive and well on Koh Yao Noi, near Phuket on the...
