How to See Thailand in a Month

A month in Thailand gives visitors the luxury of stretching out for a while and exploring lesser-known attractions alongside the big hitters. The capital, Bangkok, with its lively dining and entertainment scene, will no doubt be on the agenda. Heading north from the capital, beautiful scenery and potential motorbike adventures await in the highlands of the north. After such relative exertion, opportunities to kick back or perhaps learn how to dive are among the specialties of the south.