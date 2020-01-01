How To Explore Singapore for Nancy K.
Collected by Barry Brown , AFAR Staff
Boat Quay, Singapore
Boat Quay is the easternmost section of the Singapore River. The original shophouses erected here by Singaporean tradesmen have been turned into bars and restaurants with river views. It is a lively scene with English pubs showing sports on big...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
Singapore Zoo has been recognized as a leader in creating naturalistic habitats since its opening in 1973, using concealed moats to separate animals from visitors and incorporating a local reservoir into the landscaping. There are dozens of themed...
Airport Blvd, Singapore
About the only place this butterfly might be able to camouflage itself would be against a Tiffany glass window. But it is safe from predators in the Butterfly Garden -- http://bit.ly/HbrVTY -- tucked into a corner of Terminal 3 in the Changi...
Bishan, Singapore
It might seem blasphemous that Hans Tan, the 32-year-old designer behind Singapore’s Hans Tan Studio, takes a sandblaster to highly collectible Nonyaware pottery. But Tan’s limited edition Spotted Nyonya collection is his reinterpretation of the...
