How to Explore Cambodia’s Temple of Cool

Phare Circus Ring Road

Don’t say no to the handheld fan offered at the entrance to Phare Circus, a big top 20 minutes from Hup Guan by tuk-tuk. The temperatures beneath the tent can be as hot as the show, an extravaganza that combines Cambodian culture and history, Khmer music, and Cirque du Soleil−like acrobatics. Performers are graduates of the Phare Ponleu Selpak school in Battambang, which offers underprivileged kids a chance to learn how to juggle, twist, jump, flip, and practically fly.