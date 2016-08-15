How to Explore Cambodia’s Temple of Cool

Overwhelmed by the Angkor Wat–seeking tourists in Siem Reap? Head for the hushed shops, pampering spas, and local eats of Hup Guan Street.

54e36b63609be96e326cc14ae5445e99.jpg
Phare Circus
Phare Circus
Phare Circus Ring Road
Don’t say no to the handheld fan offered at the entrance to Phare Circus, a big top 20 minutes from Hup Guan by tuk-tuk. The temperatures beneath the tent can be as hot as the show, an extravaganza that combines Cambodian culture and history, Khmer music, and Cirque du Soleil−like acrobatics. Performers are graduates of the Phare Ponleu Selpak school in Battambang, which offers underprivileged kids a chance to learn how to juggle, twist, jump, flip, and practically fly.
August 15, 2016 05:09 PM
 · 
Sara Lieberman
29fdff0d0409436d47175dedda37aaac.jpg
Saarti
Saarti
Hap Guan St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Don’t miss the body and beard oils, scented with ingredients like ylang ylang, sandalwood and vetiver. But the real stars at Saarti, a planet-friendly skin-care and home decor shop, are the scented candles. Made from soy wax, they come in aluminum alms bowls traditionally used by monks to make offerings to the Buddha.
August 15, 2016 05:24 PM
 · 
Sara Lieberman
