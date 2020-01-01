Houston, TX
Collected by Ellen G
5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
After 80 some odd years as one of Houston’s most lauded and refined hotels, the historic Warwick Hotel went from Bach to rock, when new owners gave it a slick makeover and renamed it Hotel ZaZa in 2007. A bold beacon in the Museum District, the...
3708 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Of all the vintage and antique shops on 19th Street in Houston Heights, Replay may be the best curated. The owners seem to put a lot of thought into culling a quality selection of clothing, accessories, and decor. If you've always wanted a pair of...
1100 Texas St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Guests who stay at the Magnolia leave raving about it. There’s a lot to love about this funky boutique hotel: impeccable service, amazingly plush beds, a scenic rooftop pool, free WiFi, a breakfast buffet, and personal perks like complimentary...
1801 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Open daily from 9 a.m. until late in the evening, Down House is known for its brunch, extensive drink and cocktail menu, and otherwise great food and atmosphere. On Tuesdays, all classic cocktails are $3 off, and on Mondays, all wines by the...
1641 Westheimer Rd B, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Many a late night in Houston ends at Poison Girl, a beloved dive bar tucked between Westheimer Road’s antique stores and secondhand shops. You’ll find a full range of cocktails, beer, and wine at this eclectic bar, which has a wide outside patio...
2007 Grant St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Many people consider Anderson Fair – Houston's legendary folk and acoustic music "listening room"– an unsung cultural treasure. Grammy Award-winning artists like Nanci Griffith, Lyle Lovett, and Lucinda Williams have all played here. It began as a...
5216 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005, USA
The philosophy behind Cloud 10 Creamery is to keep customers, well, floating on cloud 10. And the small-batch, handcrafted ice cream delivers on this promise. The ice creams and sorbets are created just a half-gallon at a time, and they come in...
3995 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027, USA
The menu boasts dainty crudo, French macarons, and truffle ravioli. Views of downtown Houston spread out below. The dress code is upscale (no baseball hats, gents). It's no wonder that Up is a favorite restaurant for birthdays, anniversaries, and...
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
At Miller Outdoor Theatre, you can attend fantastic performances nearly every week during its eight-month season. All shows are totally free to the public, and events include dance and music festivals, classic movies, student showcases, and the...
807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
The Pass and Provisions are two adjoining restaurants; The Pass is the more formal of the two. It's a realm of culinary experimentation that never fails. These are culinary geniuses at work. Provisions, on the other hand, is a place for families...
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Underbelly, still under the same management and led by the same chef, is now called Southern Smoke.
Chef Chris Shepherd has described Houston as, "the most secretive and dynamic culinary destination in the country," and he incorporates that belief...
220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Originally the Union National Bank Building—built in 1911—the 12-floor landmark in downtown Houston debuted as Hotel Icon in 2004 after a $35 million makeover. The historic structure beautifully maintains its neoclassical architecture with period...
800 Sorella Ct, Houston, TX 77024, USA
An anchor in CityCentre (the 37-acre, mixed-use development unveiled in west Houston in 2009), Hotel Sorella has an intimate, boutique feel with graphic interior touches and contemporary furnishings. Guest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows,...
Jaibalito, Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
These two brothers were the life of the party at La Casa del Mundo. One minute they were lying with each other sweetly, the next they were clawing at each other and rolling around meowing. A true sibling relationship! There was a great swinging...
