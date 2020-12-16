Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Houston Oaks with Kids

Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Nobody really thinks of Houston as a traveler's destination, but it's a city that's actually very cool if you take the time to get to know it (and it even topped Forbes' list of America's Coolest Cities in 2012). As the US's fourth largest city, Houston is vibrant, dynamic and full of opportunity and diversity.
Save Place

Houston Audubon Society

440 Wilchester Blvd, Houston, TX 77079, USA
Birders will be charmed by this small sanctuary just off the West Sam Houston Parkway. Birding field trips and classes run year-round and you can spot a wide variety of birds in the area, from the hawks who fly through from Canada in fall on the...
More Details >
Save Place

Cloud 10 Creamery

5216 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005, USA
The philosophy behind Cloud 10 Creamery is to keep customers, well, floating on cloud 10. And the small-batch, handcrafted ice cream delivers on this promise. The ice creams and sorbets are created just a half-gallon at a time, and they come in...
More Details >
Save Place

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, USA
For an authentic Houston experience, head to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, where the food is always top-notch and the longtime servers are revered as rock stars. With chef Alex Padilla at the helm, you can expect everything from handmade...
More Details >
Save Place

Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park

2800 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
It might not be Niagara Falls, but as you pass through the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park, the mist that brushes your cheeks is sure to cool your body and settle your spirit on even the hottest summer day. Created nearly 25 years ago, this public...
More Details >
Save Place

Ice at the Galleria

5015 Westheimer Rd #1260, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Inside Houston's biggest shopping destination, the Galleria mall, you'll find an ice skating rink set beneath an impressive glass atrium. It's open seven days a week, year-round, and it's a great place to blow off some steam (and maybe even...
More Details >
Save Place

Children's Museum of Houston

1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
The Children's Museum of Houston is a kid's wonderland. Filled with interactive exhibits, the Children's Museum not only makes for a fun-filled day, it's also an educational center that teaches children real-world skills through experiential...
More Details >
Save Place

Menil Park

1423 Branard St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
This shaded park near the University of St. Thomas is right next to The Menil Collection. The park is very shaded and nestled between streets lined with classic 1920s bungalow houses. This place really captures Houston!
More Details >
Save Place

The Chocolate Bar

1835 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Move over, Willy Wonka—there’s another candy shop that’s making everyone’s sweet tooth tingle. The smell of chocolate wafts through the store, greeting you as soon as you walk in the door. Once inside, you’ll find...
More Details >
Save Place

Divino Italian Restaurant

1830 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Divino on West Alabama serves some great Italian food in a congenial atmosphere, and their staff is very knowledgeable about wine, with a selection to match!
More Details >
Save Place

The Mad Potter - River Oaks

1963 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Here, your kids can paint pre-made clay creations, which will then be fired and ready for pickup in about a week. A great, creative way to make your own souvenir of Houston.
More Details >
Save Place

Urban Harvest Farmers Market

2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027, USA
There’s no better way to spend a Saturday morning than at a farmers market, where the region's bounty takes center stage. At the Urban Harvest Eastside Farmers Market, you’ll find local vegetables, fruits, dairy products, farm...
More Details >
Save Place

Agora

1712 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, USA
If you want to have a quintessentially Houston experience, check out the Montrose neighborhood. A great spot to hit is Agora—a cafe that serves small bites, good coffee, and some beer and wine. You pay at the counter.
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without