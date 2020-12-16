Houston Oaks with Kids
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Nobody really thinks of Houston as a traveler's destination, but it's a city that's actually very cool if you take the time to get to know it (and it even topped Forbes' list of America's Coolest Cities in 2012). As the US's fourth largest city, Houston is vibrant, dynamic and full of opportunity and diversity.
440 Wilchester Blvd, Houston, TX 77079, USA
5216 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005, USA
The philosophy behind Cloud 10 Creamery is to keep customers, well, floating on cloud 10. And the small-batch, handcrafted ice cream delivers on this promise. The ice creams and sorbets are created just a half-gallon at a time, and they come in...
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, USA
For an authentic Houston experience, head to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, where the food is always top-notch and the longtime servers are revered as rock stars. With chef Alex Padilla at the helm, you can expect everything from handmade...
2800 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
It might not be Niagara Falls, but as you pass through the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park, the mist that brushes your cheeks is sure to cool your body and settle your spirit on even the hottest summer day. Created nearly 25 years ago, this public...
5015 Westheimer Rd #1260, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Inside Houston's biggest shopping destination, the Galleria mall, you'll find an ice skating rink set beneath an impressive glass atrium. It's open seven days a week, year-round, and it's a great place to blow off some steam (and maybe even...
1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
The Children's Museum of Houston is a kid's wonderland. Filled with interactive exhibits, the Children's Museum not only makes for a fun-filled day, it's also an educational center that teaches children real-world skills through experiential...
1423 Branard St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
This shaded park near the University of St. Thomas is right next to The Menil Collection. The park is very shaded and nestled between streets lined with classic 1920s bungalow houses. This place really captures Houston!
1835 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Move over, Willy Wonka—there’s another candy shop that’s making everyone’s sweet tooth tingle. The smell of chocolate wafts through the store, greeting you as soon as you walk in the door. Once inside, you’ll find...
1830 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Divino on West Alabama serves some great Italian food in a congenial atmosphere, and their staff is very knowledgeable about wine, with a selection to match!
1963 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Here, your kids can paint pre-made clay creations, which will then be fired and ready for pickup in about a week. A great, creative way to make your own souvenir of Houston.
2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027, USA
There’s no better way to spend a Saturday morning than at a farmers market, where the region's bounty takes center stage. At the Urban Harvest Eastside Farmers Market, you’ll find local vegetables, fruits, dairy products, farm...
1712 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, USA
If you want to have a quintessentially Houston experience, check out the Montrose neighborhood. A great spot to hit is Agora—a cafe that serves small bites, good coffee, and some beer and wine. You pay at the counter.
