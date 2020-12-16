Houston Oaks with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Nobody really thinks of Houston as a traveler's destination, but it's a city that's actually very cool if you take the time to get to know it (and it even topped Forbes' list of America's Coolest Cities in 2012). As the US's fourth largest city, Houston is vibrant, dynamic and full of opportunity and diversity.
2200 Post Oak Blvd #160, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Get a taste of the beach year-round at this critically acclaimed Mexican restaurant, which serves up the best fresh seafood from the Pacific, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean in authentic regional and historic pan-Mexican dishes.
2327 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Sandwiches of epic proportions are on the menu at this authentic New York–style deli run by a third-generation deli-man, Ziggy Gruber. Since the deli starred on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives show there’s been a steady line-up of...
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
At Miller Outdoor Theatre, you can attend fantastic performances nearly every week during its eight-month season. All shows are totally free to the public, and events include dance and music festivals, classic movies, student showcases, and the...
2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092, USA
Founded in 2011, this craft brewery's local following is growing fast. Don't be put off by the short drive outside the 610 loop and slightly bleak surroundings—the $7 tours (4 beer samples included) are well worth it. Tours run Monday and Friday...
5015 Westheimer Rd #1260, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Inside Houston's biggest shopping destination, the Galleria mall, you'll find an ice skating rink set beneath an impressive glass atrium. It's open seven days a week, year-round, and it's a great place to blow off some steam (and maybe even...
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, USA
For an authentic Houston experience, head to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, where the food is always top-notch and the longtime servers are revered as rock stars. With chef Alex Padilla at the helm, you can expect everything from handmade...
3004 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
Check out the Moon Tower Inn if you are feeling adventurous. This place is a bit remote, on the outskirts of downtown, but they serve outstanding gourmet hot dogs (yes, gourmet hot dogs) made from animals ranging from wild boar to elk and...
339 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
If you want a unique Houston shopping experience, make the drive up to the shops on West 19th Street in the Heights neighborhood. This is an old shopping center that has been revitalized, and is now home to all kinds of cool, local businesses....
2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009, USA
Behind Canino's is an open-air Hispanic market called Airline Farmers Market. While it doesn't offer hyper-local products, the brush with this part of Houston's culture makes up for it. You'll find things like fresh produce, all sorts of dried...
9348 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036, USA
Here you'll find very authentic Sichuan-style Chinese food in the heart of Houston's sprawling Asian community. The chef is a Sichuan native who's not bashful about his use of the region's distinct peppercorns and chili oil. Mala seems to be the...
4053 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027, USA
At Escalante's you'll find upscale Tex-Mex and some pretty good margaritas. It's a Houston-only chain with a lively, colorful atmosphere and attentive service. This location is part of an area called Highland Village, which is a great outdoor...
2400 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Eat at Torchy's Tacos and you might get an addiction. They're ridiculously good and priced between $2.25 and $4.75 a piece. Try the Fried Avocado and The Democrat for a good time. They're open from 7 a.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. on the...
