Houston Oaks for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Nobody really thinks of Houston as a traveler's destination, but it's a city that's actually very cool if you take the time to get to know it (and it even topped Forbes' list of America's Coolest Cities in 2012). As the US's fourth largest city, Houston is vibrant, dynamic and full of opportunity and diversity.
4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
One of the locals' favorite sanctuaries in the city, this 155-acre non-profit urban oasis plays a vital role in protecting native plants and animals in the heart of the city. Check out the special evening events where you can sign up to spot owls,...
6101 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057, USA
Pull on your cowboy boots and get ready to learn to two-step with a real live cowboy or cowgirl at this hopping joint that plays a blend of country sounds and dance music. Sunday nights offer free dance lessons and a free fajita buffet, and there...
1131-06 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Browse the shelves at this popular store selling artist-made jewelry and fashionable leather purses and bags. Prepare to fall in love with the cool statement pieces, sparkly bangles, and ear rings from local designers: It’s the perfect place to...
18-3600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019, USA
There's a really cool jogging and biking trail that runs from River Oaks all the way to downtown along the Bayou. This is next to Eleanor Tinsley Park. Check it out for some nice views of the Houston skyline.
1712 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, USA
If you want to have a quintessentially Houston experience, check out the Montrose neighborhood. A great spot to hit is Agora—a cafe that serves small bites, good coffee, and some beer and wine. You pay at the counter.
2800 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
It might not be Niagara Falls, but as you pass through the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park, the mist that brushes your cheeks is sure to cool your body and settle your spirit on even the hottest summer day. Created nearly 25 years ago, this public...
5015 Westheimer Rd #1260, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Inside Houston's biggest shopping destination, the Galleria mall, you'll find an ice skating rink set beneath an impressive glass atrium. It's open seven days a week, year-round, and it's a great place to blow off some steam (and maybe even...
2630 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, USA
This place is a fixture among the River Oaks crowd—great food and some of the best frozen margaritas of all time. Trying the refried beans is a must, and they have great ceviche as well. Note that as Thursday night progresses, the...
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The Menil Collection—so named because the works once belonged to philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil—is perhaps the most famous museum in Houston. The main collection alone features works by titans like Vincent van Gogh,...
3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Ah, Tiny Boxwood's—this place is super relaxing. It's a bit tucked away, inside a plant nursery complex, but absolutely lovely once you find it. It's a great place to get brunch and a delicious lemonade.
2400 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Eat at Torchy's Tacos and you might get an addiction. They're ridiculously good and priced between $2.25 and $4.75 a piece. Try the Fried Avocado and The Democrat for a good time. They're open from 7 a.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. on the...
321 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Retropolis is an awesome vintage clothing resale co-op. Think Buffalo Exchange, but with clothes from the 60s to the 80s. Its West 19th St. location in the Heights neighborhood will bring you to a fun, walkable shopping street in a historic part...
5607 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005, USA
If you're looking for a really relaxed local bar, head to The Ginger Man on Morningside. This beer bar has been here for a really long time, and is a good place to find real Houstonians, especially Rice professors and students.
2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020, USA
Houston's beer scene has commanded national attention for years thanks to its quality craft brews, and there’s no better place to sample some than at Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Founded in the mid-1990s, ithas the esteemed title of being the...
